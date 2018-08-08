Winkler Adding New Roads In Clover Creek

Winkler's expanding Clover Creek Industrial Park will see more work in the coming weeks.

Thanks to a $200,000 grant from the province's municipal road improvement program, Adora Ave,. Viking Road and Norland Drive will see paving this summer.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder explains the project will open up more lots in the industrial park east of Eastview Dr. The roadways are south of Roblin and will service the area up to the Winkler Concrete yard.

In past years, Harder notes the city could expect a $400,000 grant, this year he notes that amount has been halved. The city will then dip into reserves to complete the project.

"All we need to do is take $200,000 less from reserves."

While the base work is done, the tendering for the paving is expected to start soon.