Winkler and Morden Vets Collect Food For Homeless Pets

Morden Adding New Development Alongside Golf Course The City of Morden continues to expand in all directions, including new residential lots to the north and west. City council recently made over 20 new lots available by re-zoning community reserve…

Valley Ag Society Looking Ahead To 2018 Stampede Grounds Events The Valley Ag Society, made up of 12 board members, held its annual general meeting last week at the Morris Multiplex. Donna Edel, vice president of the Valley Ag Society, said the main topics…

Accident In Winkler Thursday Evening Emergency crews responded to a accident at the intersection of Hwy 14 and 32 this evening. Story will update as more information becomes available.

Premier Says Manitoba Improved, But Still Long Way To Go Premier Brian Pallister delivered his State of the Province speech to roughly 1,300 business community members today at a luncheon hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce. The main topics…

Winkler Residents Help Pack And Deliver Hundreds Of Christmas Hampers (VIDEO) An army of volunteers delivered 340 hampers Wednesday through the Winkler and District Christmas Cheerboard. Cheerboard Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator, Kim Ewert said pulling off the collection,…

Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average The Rosenort Credit Union continues to see record-breaking growth. At this year's AGM, the organization celebrated a "whopping" 17.9 percent growth, more than three times the provincial average.…

Two Caisse Populaires Closing In RM Of Montcalm A decision by Caisse Financial Group to close eight of its 27 branches in Manitoba is bad news for ratepayers in the RM of Montcalm. Caisse Populaires in St. Joseph and Letellier are scheduled to be…

Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital A Morris-based hockey team will hit the ice in the nation's capital later this month in a special Canada 150 tournament. The Red River Wild Pee Wee team have been chosen to play at Hockey on the Hill…

Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins Altona Police are investigating a break and enter into the Altona Mall overnight on Wednesday. Thieves gained entry into the Flower Shop, the Mall Diner, and the Mall administration office, stealing…

City Of Morden Adds Fines To Encourage Efficient Waste Disposal A new by-law in Morden would add fines to help reduce the amount of compost and recycling going to the landfill. Fines include $150 for placing material into a container not marked for that type of…

Winkler Police Release More Details Following Weekend Meth Trafficking Arrests Winkler police have released more details regarding the arrests of four men over the weekend following a successful meth trafficking investigation. Early Saturday afternoon, a 52-year-old Winkler man…

'Unique Issue': RM Of Morris Looking For Access Point To New Fire Hall The RM of Morris is in talks with Manitoba Infrastructure (MI) to find a way to access the new fire hall being constructed in Rosenort. "This issue is fairly unique," said RM of Morris Reeve Ralph…

The Mumps Vaccine Helps Reduce 90% Of Infections The medical officer of health for Southern Health says the vaccine for mumps is about 90% effective. Dr. Routledge says few things in life are 100% and 90% is a dramatic reduction in the number of…

New Drugstore Opens 365 Days A Year "Area Needs More Stores Open On Sundays" Morden's newest drugstore is hoping to create more convenience for customers by opening on Sundays. The store is open 365 days a year. Owner Hany Maawad says the city was underserviced with only…