Winkler and Morden Vets Collect Food For Homeless Pets

During the Holiday Season, it’s important not to forget our furry friends.
Morden and Winkler Vet Clinics are working with the Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association, taking part in the Annual Pet Food Drive.
Winkler Veterinarian Doctor Jacqueline Enns, says they want to help feed homeless animals at shelters, however, donations have started off slow.
"They're coming but they're coming slowly. We would like more donations, our drive closes on the 21 of December. Any donations we receive we want to be delivering them to the Pembina Valley Humane Society and Furever Friends."
With the weather changing Enns says stray animals are being picked up and brought to shelters.
"The pound is full, the Humane Society is full and Furever Friends is full."
The influx of animals has created a need for more food, and Enns says now is a great time to donate.
Pet food or monetary donations are being accepted until December 21 and can be brought to the Winkler or Morden Vet Clinic.
