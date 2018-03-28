Winkler Announces New Residential, Park Development

Winkler is creating a new neighbourhood and park area on land adjacent to the dike east of 14th St.

Mayor Martin Harder made the announcement during his State of the City address last week.

Approximately 18 acres will be converted into a new subdivision, while the 40-acre flood zone that reaches south to Southview Dr. will be converted into a "phenomenal park area."

"It'll become a destination point... we're very excited about it," Harder says.

Plans are still being finalized, with design still on-going. Harder notes the land will be jointly developed with the city and the landowners.