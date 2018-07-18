Local residents and professional hockey players recently shared thoughts and concerns on Winkler's plan for a second arena and exhibition centre.

"We need to see a bigger vision," Winkler native and NHL player Eric Fehr says. "That's my hope at least, to see where we're going to be 10, 20 years down the road and get excited about the potential of a bigger venue."

Fehr says a larger arena would attract major tournements to the growing city. "There needs to be reasons for people to come to Winkler," he says. "We could host big events, we have the capability."

Without Provincial or Federal funding, Winkler's long held plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre (MEC) have been scaled back. Instead of an 1,800 to 2,000 seat primary arena, the $17 million expansion would become a second arena with seating for 400 to 600.

Without the cost-sharing, "our hands are tied," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says.

INSERT PIC: mec_project CAPTION: The new 23,000 sq. ft multi-use exhibition hall would be connected to the second arena with an atrium. In total, the expansion would have a 62,000 sq. ft. footprint, including a second floor space that would include room for spectating, an indoor track and meeting rooms. The added parking lot would allow for 750 vehicles, with room left specifically to host the annual Harvest Festival on the grounds west of the new facility.

He notes Winkler council considered adding a secondary arena in 1985, but shelved the idea. Since then the cost has only grown and Harder says they can't wait any longer.

"You look at the cost increases going forward... the amount of grant that we may be eligible for may be gobbled up in the capital cost of the project," Harder says. "The timing is right, we can do it, we just need to make sure we have the consensus of the community."

Borrowing more for a larger facility would also test the city's ability to maintain operational costs. "We want to make sure we don't step outside of our comfort zone, yet at the same time meet the greatest number of needs that are out there."

Harder says the current Winkler Centennial arena is expandable to seat up to 1,500, "I think it would meet our needs for a long time."

The solution to the surface issue with the new exhibition centre has also been solved. Harder notes the exhibition hall will feature an artificial turf surface for sports, with a hardsurface overlay suitable for heavy machinery, "very functional," Harder says.

Moving forward city council will be reviewing the comments submitted by the public Monday.

mec_forum2018