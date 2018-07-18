Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

Local residents and professional hockey players recently shared thoughts and concerns on Winkler's plan for a second arena and exhibition centre.

"We need to see a bigger vision," Winkler native and NHL player Eric Fehr says. "That's my hope at least, to see where we're going to be 10, 20 years down the road and get excited about the potential of a bigger venue."

Fehr says a larger arena would attract major tournements to the growing city. "There needs to be reasons for people to come to Winkler," he says. "We could host big events, we have the capability."

Without Provincial or Federal funding, Winkler's long held plans for the Meridian Exhibition Centre (MEC) have been scaled back. Instead of an 1,800 to 2,000 seat primary arena, the $17 million expansion would become a second arena with seating for 400 to 600.

Without the cost-sharing, "our hands are tied," Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says.

INSERT PIC: mec_project CAPTION: The new 23,000 sq. ft multi-use exhibition hall would be connected to the second arena with an atrium. In total, the expansion would have a 62,000 sq. ft. footprint, including a second floor space that would include room for spectating, an indoor track and meeting rooms. The added parking lot would allow for 750 vehicles, with room left specifically to host the annual Harvest Festival on the grounds west of the new facility.

He notes Winkler council considered adding a secondary arena in 1985, but shelved the idea. Since then the cost has only grown and Harder says they can't wait any longer.

"You look at the cost increases going forward... the amount of grant that we may be eligible for may be gobbled up in the capital cost of the project," Harder says. "The timing is right, we can do it, we just need to make sure we have the consensus of the community."

Borrowing more for a larger facility would also test the city's ability to maintain operational costs. "We want to make sure we don't step outside of our comfort zone, yet at the same time meet the greatest number of needs that are out there."

Harder says the current Winkler Centennial arena is expandable to seat up to 1,500, "I think it would meet our needs for a long time."

The solution to the surface issue with the new exhibition centre has also been solved. Harder notes the exhibition hall will feature an artificial turf surface for sports, with a hardsurface overlay suitable for heavy machinery, "very functional," Harder says.

Moving forward city council will be reviewing the comments submitted by the public Monday.

mec_forum2018

More Local News

As Hit-And-Runs Surge In Morden, Police Clear Up Misconceptions

Morden Police saw a surge of hit-and-run incidents recently in area parking lots and streets. Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak says while some try to escape without having to take responsibility, the…

Altona Fire Dept. Welcomes Half A Dozen New Recruits

There is a fresh energy within the Altona/Rhineland Fire Department thanks to handful of new recruits. Six new recruits were recently accepted into the fold and three cadets will also join the…

Car Crashes Through Morden Resident's Yard

A car ended up in a Morden resident's front yard Tuesday afternoon, causing damage to their yard and fence. The accident occurred on Thornhill and 7th St. According to eye witness reports, the car…

Morden Resident's Smoking Complaint Ends In Arrest

A Morden woman was arrested for uttering threats after a neighbour complained about marijuanna smoke. On July 12, police were dispatched to a residence on Gaslight Drive in Morden regarding a threat…

NAFTA The Main Focus Of Midwest Legislative Conference

Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen is helping to host a meeting in Winnipeg this week involving political representatives from Manitoba, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta as well as eleven Midwestern…

Western School Division Approved for Portable Classrooms

The Western School Division (WSD) has been approved for two portable classrooms. With the denial of a new middle school, the portable classrooms will bring some much needed relief to the ever growing…

Local Municipalities Exploring Affordable Housing Concept

The Municipality of Rhineland continues to explore the concept of taking greater control of affordable housing in the area. Manitoba Housing is looking for opportunities to transfer its low rental…

2018 On Track To Become Winkler Fire Department's Busiest Year

The Winkler Fire Department is on track to record one of their busiest years in 2018. So far, calls are up 31 year-to-date over 2017, the department's second busiest year so far. While many incidents…

Community Futures Celebrates 25 Years, CEO Announces Retirement

Community Futures Triple R held their AGM and 25th Anniversary celebration at the Morris Riverview Golf Course on Monday. Community Development Coordinator Shelley Johnston explained the organization…

Ham Radio Operators Gather At Peace Garden

Ham radio enthusiasts converged on the International Peace Garden, south of Boissevain, for the annual Hamfest on July 14th. Hamfest started 55 years ago and is a gathering of ham radio operators…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login