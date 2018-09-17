Winkler Bible Camp Sees Over 2,000 Campers

Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

It may have been a hot summer, but Winkler Bible Camp didn't have much trouble keeping over 2,000 campers cool.

Every day the schedule has time for kids to go down to the water. The General Director for WBC, Bowen Wiebe, says, "it's just standard practice to always go that extra mile to prevent from the heat, and then when it is extra hot days we don't usually have to change a routine that much because it's built around preparing for that."

Their programming went really well this year, and they hope to continue that trend into next year.

There were not any big renovations this year, but horseback riding made a comeback this year after being gone for a couple of years, as they were waiting to find the right person to run the program. The 65 ft. giant swings are the newest activity to the camp, which can be seen driving by on the highway.

"About 80 percent of our campers do show up at that activity. Almost all of them do it, and it's pretty impressive to see," says Wiebe.

September is still a busy month with rentals, the Fall Supper on Sept. 18, and the Fall Festival on Sept. 22-23. The fundraising supper allows people to join in a come-and-go Thanksgiving-style supper.

The Fall Festival is only in its second year but is already increasing from one day to two. Wiebe says, "it's kind of like an open house. It's a day where everybody, family, friends, groups of friends, can come out for the day and have a good time."

Nearly all activities are open at the Fall Festival for people to try out, whether young or old. There are also food stands and inflatables to keep you busy.

"Things will start to slow down [in fall], but at the same time things will start to pick up because we're already planning next summer, and so things never really quit here," says Bowen.

