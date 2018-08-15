Winkler Break And Enter Ends In Arrest, Multiple Charges

While many travelled to Winkler to this weekend to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Harvest Festival, it was also a busy time for Winkler Police Service.

On August 10 police received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Main St. involving a pedestrian. However, the pedestrian received minor injuries nad the driver was not charged.

On August 11, while patrolling the Harvest Festival grounds police received a complaint a female was inappropriately touched by a male, but did not wish to proceed with charges.

Police located the male suspect who stated he may have bumped into a female, but had not inappropriately touched her.

The following day a female reported that she was assaulted by another female while at the Harvest Festival. However, police note this file is still under investigation.

In the early morning hours of August 12, police were dispatched to a residence on 7th St. South regarding a Break & Enter. The complainant reported that a male who had previously been at her residence that evening returned and kicked in the front door of her home. Police located the suspect hiding beside a tree and he was subsequently arrested for Break & Enter with Intent, though he resisted arrest and struggled with officers.

The 34 year old male was also arrested for Resist Arrest, Mischief Over $5000 and Mischief Under $5000, and remanded into custody to appear in Provincial Court.

On Sunday, police also observed a vehicle travelling on Main Street driving approximately 90 km/hr and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the vehicle accelerated through the intersection of Roblin Boulevard and Main Street, using the left turning lane to pass several vehicles before returning to the median lane, narrowly avoiding striking the median. Police lost sight of and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle. This file is still under investigation.