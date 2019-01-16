Winkler Business Celebrating Anniversary By Giving Back

2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

A Winkler business has decided to use their 15th anniversary as an opportunity to support charity.

Each month over the year Corner2Corner will donate 15 percent of their monthly profits to local not-for-profit organizations.

With a new year, and fresh out of the season of giving, owner Allen Hoeppner felt it was a chance for the company to help out organizations that might not get recognized. Hoeppner says January's proceeds will go to Central Station.

"The community has done so much to us as far as support, and we feel like we need to give back to the community, so we thought we'd pick an organization."

The organizations chosen will involve both Corner2Corner staff and the community, Hoeppner says. Each month, the company with the help of their employees will head to social media to include customers in the decision of what organization to support that month.

"We have a lot of people in need in this community, a lot of times after Christmas people stop giving. Before Christmas, they're giving like crazy, and after Christmas, they start to slow down."

Hoeppner says the business has been able to grow thanks to the continued support of residents in the Pembina Valley, and the company wants to turn the support they've received into support for others.

