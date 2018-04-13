Winkler Businesses Show Initiative In Fighting Ransomware

Being naive about certain aspects of technology can have dire consequences.

Malicious software such as ransomware can take control of your computer holding data, or an entire system "hostage". Without the proper information or protection, your data is at a higher risk shared Curt Dueck Manager of Technical Services Solutions IT at a recent Lunch and Learn hosted by Winkler and District Chamber of Commerce (WDCC).

"This is happening to everyone. You're doing your thing, you're running cable, running a backhoe, or you're doing accounting. That's your role and sometimes you miss the details of IT. That's a big risk, that's like leaving the back door open."

These "Cyber Pirates" aren't discriminatory, infecting systems from large corporate businesses to someone's grandmother. Recently Tim Horton's was hit by a malware attack, crippling 100's of locations across Canada and costing millions of dollars. Attacks won't only hold you're information ransom and possibly released with payment, but the downtime, cost to fix an infected system, recovery for productivity and confidence in one's business all take a toll.

Dave Giesbrecht Solutions IT was invited to give the rundown on ransomware.

These attackers are smart and there is a very little risk of them getting caught. Being infected by ransomware or other viruses is as easy as unknowingly visiting an infected website. Other ways can be from phishing emails or SPAM with viruses in the attachments.Though there is no 100 percent defence against malware you can take measures to decrease your risk says, Dueck.

"Making sure your systems are protected; Anti-Virus, SPAM protection, FireWalls, making sure you have some user training. Making sure everybody who is using emails and using a computer has a basic understanding of what to really think about. What's a SPAM message, what's a phishing email?"

By understanding these you've already decreased your chances of risk. However, everyone gets hit unfortunately says Dueck and it's important that if you do to have proper back-ups to replace the potentially infected information. Executive Director of WDCC Tanya Chateauneuf says she was happy with how many businesses were interested in learning about the subject.

"I was so thrilled with the content that was presented. It was presented in lamens terms so we were all able to understand what was being presented to us."

Chateauneuf says the participation at the end of the presentation showcased the willingness and interest Winkler business owners have at staying on top of this issue and continue to operate at a high standard. To learn more about ransomware or to better protect one's system Dueck recommends to visit a trusted IT vendor, or to visit a reputable website to learn more information.