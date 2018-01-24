Details
Category: Local News

The Winkler Canadian Tire is nearly doubling in size this year in response to surging sales.

In the coming weeks renovations will begin to expand the store from 24, 700 sq. ft. to over 41,000 sq. ft. Work is expected to finish late this summer.

However, during the nine month process the store will be squeezed into a 22,000 sq. ft. space. In the end, Owner David Dunseath says the temporary inconvenience will be worth the wait.

"It's going to look very different inside, the exterior is changing... there's going to be nothing like it in the Province," Dunseath explains.

The expansion is in response to surging sales at the local Canadian Tire location.

ct2The local store performs at a high level compared to other branches across the country

Dunseath notes the Winkler branch performs at a high level in a number of categories compared to 77 Canadian Tire stores of similar size.

"Those areas will be expanded to meet high customer demand," he says.

In order to more easily facilitate the renovation, Canadian Tire's national branch decided to purchase the Southland Mall property to have greater control over the property and to revamp the parking lot.

In 2016, CT REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) officially purchased the mall with plans to enhance the facility.

"It's going to be fantastic," he says.

Along with the Winkler Canadian Tire, Mark's Work Warehouse and Canadian Tire Petroleum also fall under the CT REIT banner.

More Local News

Landfill Christens 48-Ton Compactor, Work Efficiency Up 33 Percent

A new piece of equipment should help extend the life of the SWAMP landfill site. The SWAMP board of directors approved the purchase of a compactor from a company in the U.S. and the unit is ready to…

Winkler Canadian Tire Rapidly Expanding To Meet Demand

The Winkler Canadian Tire is nearly doubling in size this year in response to surging sales. In the coming weeks renovations will begin to expand the store from 24, 700 sq. ft. to over 41,000 sq. ft.…

Viterra Championship To Eclipse 2015's Scotties In Size (VIDEO)

It was the roaring success of the 2015 Scotties that paved the way for Winkler's next prestigious curling hosting duties. Lead by co-chairs Chair Louis Tanguay and John Neufeld, the board and…

New Police Chief Named In Winkler, Pledges To Continue Fight On Drugs

Longtime Winkler Police Service member Ryan Hunt will be taking on the role of Police Chief this spring. "When I heard the news I was humbled, and I was proud," Hunt says. "It was a proud moment to…

PRSD Expanding French Immersion Programming

After months of discussion and consultation with area parents and local stakeholders, the Prairie Rose School Division Board of Trustees has decided to expand the Division's French Immersion…

2017 The Second Safest Year On Manitoba Roads Since 1982

According to Manitoba Public Insurance 2017 was the second safest year on Manitoba Roads since 1982. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says in 2017 there were 65 fatal collisions and 73 deaths on Manitoba…

Morden Police Issue Unwanted Wake Up Call

Around noon on January 17 Morden Police were called to the Family Services building where an intoxicated male was sleeping in the lobby. Officers located the subject passed out in a chair. After…

Superstore Staff Team Up With Winkler Police To Catch Shoplifters

A 37-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges of theft under $5,000 following a shoplifting incident at the Superstore in Winkler. On January 20, police received a report from loss prevention…

New Retail Incubator Mall Coming To Morden

Small businesses in Morden will have a new avenue to break into the local retail scene. Morden Community Development Corporation (MCDC) has received a Community Development Initiatives grant for…

Altona Police Talk Prescription Drugs, Fraud, And Safe Driving With Seniors

The Altona Police Service has wrapped up a series of public information sessions geared towards seniors in the community. Members offered three seminars at the seniors housing facility, Gardens on…

New Foodgrains Bank Rep Connects With Locals

Gordon Janzen is the new Manitoba regional representative with the Canadian Foodgrains Bank. The organization had a booth at set up at the Ag Days Show in Brandon, where Janzen was able to meet…

Planned Power Outage For Area Of Altona

A planned power outage will occur in the southwest part of Altona this morning to allow Manitoba Hydro crews to make some repairs. Starting at 10 am, power will be cut for about 30 minutes to…

Woman Charged in String of Morris Break and Enters

A 42 year old woman has been arrested and charged in a string of break-and-enters and thefts in the Morris area. Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 14, Morris RCMP was alerted to a suspicious person…

Winkler Couple Expands Shoe Business To Altona

A Winkler couple has celebrated the opening of its second shoe store in the Pembina Valley in just over a year. In October of 2016, Sadena and Marc Morin opened 'Shoes for Less' in Winkler, and now…

Winkler Leads Region In New Housing While Industrial Boom Heats Up (VIDEO)

The industrial sector in Winkler is booming. New industrial construction permits were up by 14 compared to last year (four in 2016 compared to 18 last year), jumping in value by more than $11 million…

Altona Says 'Thanks' To Beloved Family Doctor

Residents of Altona and area had a chance to express their appreciation to a local physician who serviced the community for over 30 years. A come and go appreciation evening was held on Friday for…

Morris Increasing Garbage Collection Fees To Better Offset Costs

It's been a year since Morris town council implemented a three-cart system in town to collect recycling, compost, and garbage. Council has crunched the numbers and will be increasing user fees for…

Rhineland Municipality Moving To Three Ward System

Rhineland Municipality has taken the first official steps towards changing its ward system. Council has given 1st and 2nd reading to a bylaw that will reduce the number of wards from six down to…

Canadians Say They Will Ditch Loblaws After Bread Scandal

According to a recent survey, ten percent of Canadians say they will stop shopping at Loblaws after news broke of a bread-pricing scandal. The supermarket chain, which includes Real Canadian…

"Stop Sticks" Help End Dangerous Attempt To Flee From Police

Police have named the four facing charges after officers were led on chase through Winkler. On Friday, January 19, shortly after 10:00 p.m, members of the Winkler Police Service were following a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Pregnant Wife And Children Miraculously Recover From Crash, "God Listens"

STARS Hopes Farm Show Leads To More Support

"There Is A Need In This Area" Women Walking Through Infertility Coming Together

Popular Ag Days Has Hundred Person Waiting List

All Red River Snowmobile Trails Open

Winkler Police Arrest 2 Men For Cocaine Possession

Winkler Car Chase Ends With Four In Custody

Roundabout, 1st St. Improvements Priorities In Morden 2018 Budget

Local Students Engage In Sustainability Conference

R.M. Dufferin and Town of Carman Look to Accommodate STARS Landings

Enjoy the Spring-like Weather While it Lasts

Carman Students Attend Ag Days

"Hiring More Psychologists Is Just Not A Realistic Option"

Pellet Guns Lead To Weapons Charges After Dispute (VIDEO)

Access CU Follows Central Bank, Raises Prime

Winkler Fire Department Responded To Fewer Calls In 2017, Report Impressive Response Times

Southern Health Reporting Typical Flu Season

Morris MLA Expecting Changes To Riding

UPDATE: Property Dispute Leads To Arrests In Hochfeld (VIDEO)

Carman and Dufferin Move Ahead with Commitments to PCH Project

Local News Archives

Community Events

24
Jan
2018
Being Palestinian

24 January 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre, Morden





25
Jan
2018
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

25 January 2018 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





25
Jan
2018
Potluck Supper - Gretna

25 January 2018 6:30 pm

Gretna Prairie Centre, Gretna





25
Jan
2018
Canadian Citizenship Classes

25 January 2018 7:00 pm

Regional Connections Altona, Altona





25
Jan
2018
Weekend Intensive: Human Sexuality: Brokenness & Redemption

25 January 2018 - 27 January 2018, 7:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Steinbach Bible College





25
Jan
2018
Recovery Winkler

25 January 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Winkler M.B. Church, Winkler





25
Jan
2018
WSD Kindergarten Information Night

25 January 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Maple Leaf School, Morden





Login