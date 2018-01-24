Winkler Canadian Tire Rapidly Expanding To Meet Demand

The Winkler Canadian Tire is nearly doubling in size this year in response to surging sales.

In the coming weeks renovations will begin to expand the store from 24, 700 sq. ft. to over 41,000 sq. ft. Work is expected to finish late this summer.

However, during the nine month process the store will be squeezed into a 22,000 sq. ft. space. In the end, Owner David Dunseath says the temporary inconvenience will be worth the wait.

"It's going to look very different inside, the exterior is changing... there's going to be nothing like it in the Province," Dunseath explains.

The expansion is in response to surging sales at the local Canadian Tire location.

The local store performs at a high level compared to other branches across the country

Dunseath notes the Winkler branch performs at a high level in a number of categories compared to 77 Canadian Tire stores of similar size.

"Those areas will be expanded to meet high customer demand," he says.

In order to more easily facilitate the renovation, Canadian Tire's national branch decided to purchase the Southland Mall property to have greater control over the property and to revamp the parking lot.

In 2016, CT REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) officially purchased the mall with plans to enhance the facility.

"It's going to be fantastic," he says.

Along with the Winkler Canadian Tire, Mark's Work Warehouse and Canadian Tire Petroleum also fall under the CT REIT banner.