Winkler Car Chase Ends With Four In Custody

Roundabout, 1st St. Improvements Priorities In Morden 2018 Budget Capital projects were highlighted in the City of Morden's 2018 budget, which was presented to the public last week. The 2018 budget could be as much as $34.1 million. This is because the City has…

Local Students Engage In Sustainability Conference A Generating Momentum conference was held in Altona for the first time ever. Forty-six middle year students gathered at the Millennium Exhibition Centre to learn about sustainable land use around the…

R.M. Dufferin and Town of Carman Look to Accommodate STARS Landings The R.M. of Dufferin and Town of Carman are considering building a helipad at Carman Memorial Hospital. STARS Air Ambulance has approached the municipalities about the possibility. Dufferin Reeve,…

Enjoy the Spring-like Weather While it Lasts Right now, it feels like spring has sprung in the middle of January. However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang says to enjoy it while it lasts. The temperatures are unfortunately are not…

Carman Students Attend Ag Days Carman Collegiate School brought a busload of students to Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon at the Keystone Centre. Karen Elias, Educational Assistant at Carman Collegiate, said they make an…

"Hiring More Psychologists Is Just Not A Realistic Option" The Regional Mental Health Coordinator for Southern Health says hiring more psychologists is just not a realistic option in rural areas of the province. Tina Cordell is reacting to a review of the…

Pellet Guns Lead To Weapons Charges After Dispute (VIDEO) Two R.M of Stanley men are facing weapons charges after a property dispute on Wednesday. RCMP and Winkler Police were called to the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning after reports of a property…

Access CU Follows Central Bank, Raises Prime The head of Access Credit Union doesn't think this week's hike in the prime rate will have too much impact on the economic growth and activity the region has enjoyed over the past few years. The Bank…

Winkler Fire Department Responded To Fewer Calls In 2017, Report Impressive Response Times In its yearly call report, the Winkler Fire Department detailed some positive stats. Not only were overall calls down in 2017 from 2016, the department also boasted some impressive numbers regarding…

Southern Health Reporting Typical Flu Season The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says it has been a typical flu season here in Southern Manitoba. Dr. Michael Routledge says influenza has reached the South Central region and…

Morris MLA Expecting Changes To Riding The MLA for Morris anticipates changes will be made to the boundaries of his riding when the Electoral Boundaries Commission completes its review later this year. The boundaries are reviewed every 10…

UPDATE: Property Dispute Leads To Arrests In Hochfeld (VIDEO) RCMP along with Winkler Police conducted a joint operation in the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning. Officers from the Morden and Carman Detachment received a call at 10:50 a.m advising of a…

Carman and Dufferin Move Ahead with Commitments to PCH Project The Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin are moving forward with their shares of funding for a new personal care home in Carman. The Town of Carman has given first reading to a borrowing by-law that…

Clearing The Smoke About Why The Poverty-Stricken Spend On Habit While statistics reveal numbers of people who are quitting their smoking habits are rising, those living below the poverty level seem to be holding out. With the cost of cigarettes increasing…