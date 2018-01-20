Winkler Car Chase Ends With Four In Custody

Capital projects were highlighted in the City of Morden's 2018 budget, which was presented to the public last week. The 2018 budget could be as much as $34.1 million. This is because the City has…
A Generating Momentum conference was held in Altona for the first time ever. Forty-six middle year students gathered at the Millennium Exhibition Centre to learn about sustainable land use around the…
The R.M. of Dufferin and Town of Carman are considering building a helipad at Carman Memorial Hospital. STARS Air Ambulance has approached the municipalities about the possibility. Dufferin Reeve,…
Right now, it feels like spring has sprung in the middle of January. However, Environment Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang says to enjoy it while it lasts. The temperatures are unfortunately are not…
Carman Collegiate School brought a busload of students to Manitoba Ag Days this week in Brandon at the Keystone Centre. Karen Elias, Educational Assistant at Carman Collegiate, said they make an…
The Regional Mental Health Coordinator for Southern Health says hiring more psychologists is just not a realistic option in rural areas of the province. Tina Cordell is reacting to a review of the…
Two R.M of Stanley men are facing weapons charges after a property dispute on Wednesday. RCMP and Winkler Police were called to the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning after reports of a property…
The head of Access Credit Union doesn't think this week's hike in the prime rate will have too much impact on the economic growth and activity the region has enjoyed over the past few years. The Bank…
In its yearly call report, the Winkler Fire Department detailed some positive stats. Not only were overall calls down in 2017 from 2016, the department also boasted some impressive numbers regarding…
The Medical Officer of Health for Southern Health says it has been a typical flu season here in Southern Manitoba. Dr. Michael Routledge says influenza has reached the South Central region and…
The MLA for Morris anticipates changes will be made to the boundaries of his riding when the Electoral Boundaries Commission completes its review later this year. The boundaries are reviewed every 10…
RCMP along with Winkler Police conducted a joint operation in the Village of Hochfeld Wednesday morning. Officers from the Morden and Carman Detachment received a call at 10:50 a.m advising of a…
The Town of Carman and R.M. of Dufferin are moving forward with their shares of funding for a new personal care home in Carman. The Town of Carman has given first reading to a borrowing by-law that…
While statistics reveal numbers of people who are quitting their smoking habits are rising, those living below the poverty level seem to be holding out. With the cost of cigarettes increasing…
Tenders for construction of the Pine Ridge Elementary School in Winkler are now open. Tenders opened January 12th and will close February 13th. February 16th is the day set by the Garden Valley…