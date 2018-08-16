Winkler Citizen of the Year Lives To See Others Fulfill Their Dreams

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Helping others achieve their dreams is the life goal of Winkler's 2018 Citizen of the Year.

Frank Wiebe, a prominent former accountant in Winkler, says he is humbled by the award from the Winkler Community Foundation. "The work I did... it wasn't for me, it was for the people."

Now retired from BDO as a partner with the firm, Wiebe says he always jumped at the opportunity to help the community. Over the years, he's served as an early member of the Winkler Community Foundation, a founding member of the Boundary Trails Health Centre Foundation, and currently serves with the Thomas Sill Foundation.

Wiebe also lent his expertise during the Scotties and Viterra curling championships hosted in Winkler.

Myra Peters, Executive Director of the Winkler Community Foundation, explains it's a challenge to choose the right person for the award, noting, "We'd like to recognize each individual, because they have given back to our community." Peters says it's an honour to present Wiebe with the award.

"Working with people who had a vision and a dream, and helping them fulfil that vision and dream, passing on the dream to others, and ensuring they could carry on to benefit the community; those are some of the goals of my life," Wiebe says.

Wiebe will receive the award on September 27th at the Winkler Community Foundation Citizen of the Year banquet.

