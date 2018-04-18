Morden's New Internet Service Logo Contest

Despite fierce competition in the local groceries and fuel markets in the region, Winkler Co-op had another strong year, almost identical to the year prior.

In 2017, Winkler Co-op recorded $98 million in sales with local savings of just over $600,000.

"Winkler Co-op has proven again that we are resilient," General Manager Evan Toews says.

He credits their success to the management team, hardworking staff of 240 and their continued diversification in the fuel, food, appliances and fashion markets. Winkler Co-op operates five gas bar locations in Morden, Winkler and Plum Coulee, as well as four Cardlock locations and the Truck Stop in the corridor between Morden and Winkler.

"Diversification has been very helpful... when one department doesn't do quite as well, another does very well. This last year we had a lot of performing departments."

Competition continues to grow in the food market in Winkler, though Toews says their focus is squarely on local products and producers.

Membership also grew from 15,268 to 16,687. Total member allocation is expected to reach $3.5 million again this year.

Winkler Co-op also donated $300,000 to a number of local charities and non-profits last year.

"We continue to be a part of the growth and success of non-profits and other businesses, partnering with them to grow our community," Toews says.

coop evanGeneral Manager Evan Toews took over the role six months ago

 

Winkler Co-op Posts Strong Year Despite Fierce Competition

