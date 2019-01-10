Winkler Comic-Con Cancelled

It was sad news for comic enthusiasts today, with the announcement Winkler's Comic-Con would not be taking place this year.

Winkler's was the first Comic-Con in Manitoba to take place outside of Winnipeg, inspiring other communities to take on the rural format.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says the event was the brainchild of Tourism and Marketing Director Deb Penner, who proposed the idea three years ago.

"Deb Penner is leaving the employ of the city of Winkler on the February 1, Comic-Con is a lot of work to put together, and we just don't have the resources to put it together right now."

Comic-Con is an excellent opportunity for the city, with a favourable response from residents, and cancelling the event was unfortunate, Harder says.

He adds the city will take another look at Comic-Con next year.