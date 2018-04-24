Winkler Community Foundation Sets $550,000 Goal For 2022

The Winkler Community Foundation (WCF) continues to see tremendous growth but is keeping an eye on the future.

At the foundation's AGM Monday, Executive Director Myra Peters revealed they were able to grant back over $128,500 last year to local non-profit initiatives.

WCF'S asset base also grew to over $4.1 million, from $3.6 million in 2016, the interest of which flows back into the community. In 2017, WCF saw a 5.4 percent rate of return on investment.

Peters says they've also seen five Youth in Philanthropy groups, which represents more than 40 students in the city, learn about the impact of giving and volunteering.

The AGM saw former Chair Chris Hildebrand pass the torch to Scott Doell.

"We've seen so much growth, and we've got to make sure we're using that in the right way," Doell says. "There's a lot of good organizations that could use help, and we're in a place where we have an opportunity to help."

Whether it's supporting new charities or creating scholarships programs, "we're making a lot of moves that are going to last a long time."

Looking ahead, Doell notes they've set the goal of growing their community endowment from $486,000 to $550,000 in the next five years.

The foundation is also just weeks away from their annual Pay it Forward May event together with the Morden Area Foundation. This year residents can also look for the PIF May Kindness Mobile, a van that will be moving throughout the community spreading kindness over the month of May.