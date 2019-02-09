The City of Winkler is defining its animal by-laws, specifically when it comes to bee-keeping within the community.

Currently, bees cannot be kept in residential or commercial areas of the city.

However, Mayor Martin Harder says a request has come to council from the Discovery Nature Sanctuary to keep bees for educational purposes.

"We're going to take a look at it and see if we can make an exception," Harder says.

The by-law amendment would include bees to the list of restricted animals, with exceptions to be made by the designated officer.

The Discovery Nature Sanctuary is zoned as Open Recreational land, and current by-laws do not allow the operation of beehives. However, the Discover Nature Sanctuary committee has indicated a desire to apply for a conditional use permit to operate a beehive as an education tool.