Winkler Council Finds Compromise With Semi Trucks Parking On Driveways

The City of Winkler is loosening up by-laws to allow truck drivers to park unattached semi on their driveway.

The previous by-law banned semi trucks from parking on residential driveways, forcing truckers home for the weekend to look to park elsewhere. However, Mayor Martin Harder says they've found a compromise.

"On one hand we appreciate the truckers... and that not everyone has a property they can take their truck to," he says.

At the same time, council has kept the residential ban during the summer months when heavy trucks can "rip up" asphalt roads, "it's for the protection of the streets," Harder explains. Unladen semi-trucks may now park on residential driveways from November 1 to March 31. While the ground is frozen during the winter months the chances of causing damage are minimized, Harder says.

Council noted during winter months residents will more likely have their windows closed and lessen the nuisance created by the noise and odours of idling trucks.

However, Harder says semi trucks are still banned from parking on residential streets, "that is a hazard, we want them to park on the driveway."

The official trucking routes through Winkler