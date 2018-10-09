Winkler Council Incumbent Says Promoting Business Key To Growth

Council incumbent Henry Siemens is excited for the Winkler of tomorrow.

With major investments in recreation and wastewater services the future looks bright, Siemens says, and one that he hopes to be a part of with another term in office.

He says council's part in promoting Winkler's explosive economic growth has been key, "without business and jobs nothing happens," Siemens says.

"In Winkler, we've been blessed to have employers who invest in our community... they open a business and start hiring people and that's caused our growth," he adds. "To have been a part of that environment that creates those jobs is really exciting."

"I want to be a part of this momentum," Siemens says.

He also praises the city's well-equipped police service and paid on-call fire department. "We have the best in industry public works department, utilities department... our recreation team does a wonderful job and our administration team ties it all together."

Working together with neighbouring communities also remains a priority, "to provide the services our region needs... because there are so many things we'd like to do and can't afford."

Siemens joins eight others running for six council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett and Don Fehr. The challengers are Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank, Jerry Friesen and Zahid Zehri. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.

Election day is October 24th.