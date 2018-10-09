Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Council incumbent Henry Siemens is excited for the Winkler of tomorrow.

With major investments in recreation and wastewater services the future looks bright, Siemens says, and one that he hopes to be a part of with another term in office.

He says council's part in promoting Winkler's explosive economic growth has been key, "without business and jobs nothing happens," Siemens says.

"In Winkler, we've been blessed to have employers who invest in our community... they open a business and start hiring people and that's caused our growth," he adds. "To have been a part of that environment that creates those jobs is really exciting."

"I want to be a part of this momentum," Siemens says.

He also praises the city's well-equipped police service and paid on-call fire department. "We have the best in industry public works department, utilities department... our recreation team does a wonderful job and our administration team ties it all together."

Working together with neighbouring communities also remains a priority, "to provide the services our region needs... because there are so many things we'd like to do and can't afford."

Siemens joins eight others running for six council seats, including incumbents Michael Grenier, Marvin Plett and Don Fehr. The challengers are Karina Bueckert, Don Cruickshank, Jerry Friesen and Zahid Zehri. Current Mayor Martin Harder has been elected by acclamation.

Election day is October 24th.

More Local News

Significant Enrolment Jump For Western

A division already bursting at the seams, Western School Division continues to grow at a fast pace. Enrolment for the 2018-19 school year has increased significantly, up 4% from last school year.…

Winkler Council Incumbent Says Promoting Business Key To Growth

Council incumbent Henry Siemens is excited for the Winkler of tomorrow. With major investments in recreation and wastewater services the future looks bright, Siemens says, and one that he hopes to be…

Railway Switch To Be Removed In Winkler

The railway lines through Winkler are changing. To accommodate the future four-laning of PTH 32 the railroad switch west of the highway is being removed. Ahead of the change, Boundary Trail Railway…

Morris Inks High Speed Internet Deal

Morris Town Council has voted to make a deal to bring improved high speed Internet to the community. "We've been looking at a true high speed Internet solution for a while," explained Mayor Gavin van…

Zahid Zehri Champions Mutual Respect In Race For Winkler Council

Zahid Zehri is making a second run for Winkler city council. While he didn't win a seat in 2014, Zehri says he was encouraged by the voter turnout and didn't want to disappoint his growing…

Major Hopes To Bring Life As A Reservist To Light

A local reservist hopes to create a troop, a group of soldiers from the area performing drills and training exercises on a part-time basis, in the Winkler area. Battery Commander Major Mark Wilson…

Community Safety Officer May Gain New Authority Ahead Of Cannabis Legalization

The role of Winkler's Community Safety Officer (CSO) is expanding ahead of the legalization of cannabis. The changes will allow CSOs to enforce provincial laws prohibiting cannabis use in public…

Winkler Drag Racer Taking Sport By Storm (VIDEO)

A local nine-year-old is taking the drag racing sport in Southern Manitoba and the U.S by storm. As the season came to an end last month, Winkler's Skylar Klassen ended the whirlwind year as the…

Genesis House Hockey Games Returning In November

Genesis House is looking forward to bringing back the Peace Begins at Home hockey games in November, thanks to a considerable increase in donations this year. "Often for November, our awareness…

Candidate's Passion Is To Aid In City's Growth

Council candidate Gordon Maddock wants to take his love and passion for Morden, and be a part of its guiding hand Morden is currently undergoing a period of growth, says Maddock, issues will need to…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login