Winkler Couple Expands Shoe Business To Altona

A Winkler couple has celebrated the opening of its second shoe store in the Pembina Valley in just over a year. In October of 2016, Sadena and Marc Morin opened 'Shoes for Less' in Winkler, and now have a second location in the Altona Mall.

The Morins said they planned to eventually open in Altona, but not for at least another year. However, they said the opportunity came up to open much sooner when they were approached by the mall managers, and they jumped at the chance.

"Henry the mall manager and Jake, they were so supportive and helpful with everything to help us get set up here," said Sadena. "They really wanted to see something like that (Shoes for Less) in the mall, and we really couldn't have done it without their help."

Opening a new business can be an intimidating venture, however, Marc said the support for their Winkler business has been wonderful, and they look forward to offering another local shopping option to the people of Altona.

Once the store is open for a couple of months, the Morins said they should be able to guage how much local staff they will need at the Altona location.