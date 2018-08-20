Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Visit the Civic Centre or call 204-822-4434 to find out more.

Details
Category: Local News

The City of Winkler is hoping to crack down on burn barrels in the industrial area.

The Winkler Fire Department recently flagged concerns regarding open-air burning of garbage and debris by industrial businesses. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold reports there have been recent instances where the fires have gotten out of control, or the burn was performed in dangerous circumstances, such as under hydro lines.

While the city has long held a burning bylaw that prohibits burning without a special permit, Paetzold notes industrial burn barrels is an entrenched practice. He urged council to ban all industrial site open-air burning, or create special burn dumpsters built with specific spark arrestor systems in place.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says they are reminding companies to adhere to the current bylaws, and would like to have a discussion with both Winkler and Morden fire chiefs to look at the issue as a region and create a comprehensive solution.

"We appreciate the support from the industries not to have burning barrels in the back," he says. "There's been too many huge disasters with fire, we just don't want to go there."

He notes many companies may feel the burning barrels are convenient and thought they could get away with it, "but it's preffered not to happen."

More Local News

Winkler Cracks Down On Industrial Burn Barrels

The City of Winkler is hoping to crack down on burn barrels in the industrial area. The Winkler Fire Department recently flagged concerns regarding open-air burning of garbage and debris by…

Winkler Council Finds Compromise With Semi Trucks Parking On Driveways

The City of Winkler is loosening up by-laws to allow truck drivers to park unattached semi on their driveway. The previous by-law banned semi trucks from parking on residential driveways, forcing…

After School Program In Morris May Have Found New Home

The Kids on the Corner program in Morris may be making a move to the Morris Multiplex. "The Busynest Daycare has two facilities, they run the Busy Nest Daycare which is a daycare, and then they run…

Future Of MCC's Volunteer Base Falls Into Hands Of New Generation

Traditionally, Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) thrift stores have relied on retired seniors with Mennonite backgrounds to fill the majority of their volunteer base. But with an ageing population…

Province Continues To Remind Water Users About Aquatic Invasive Species

A common misconception with zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species in Manitoba, is that they are widespread and it's too late to take control of the population, but that's not the case, according…

New Entertainment Brings Excitement At Plum Fest

As August comes to its peak, the community of Plum Coulee celebrated with Plum Fest. A staple event for the town each year, with one of their most well-received elements the waffle and crackles…

Smoking in Vehicles With Child Passengers is Illegal

The Province would like to remind residents of Southern Manitoba that smoking in vehicles when children are present is illegal. Andrew Loughead, the Manager of Tobacco Control for the Department of…

Cyclist Rides 100 Miles A Day For Habitat For Humanity

Nancy Bezan biked 700 miles in seven days to change the destiny of a child. Bezan completed a cycling challenge last month, biking 100 miles every day for a week to raise money for the Morden-Winkler…

Altona's Gallery Features Artist Who Paints Daily, Despite Working Two Jobs

An artist from Brandon is being featured in this fall's collection of work at Gallery in the Park. Curator Susie Fisher contacted Brandon artist Weiming Zhao, which is the reason for Zhao's first…

Goertzen's New Role Involves Considerably More Than Education

Manitoba MLA Kelvin Goertzen says there is more to his new role in the provincial government than many people realize following a cabinet shuffle August 1st. It was widely reported that Goertzen is…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login