Winkler Cracks Down On Industrial Burn Barrels

The City of Winkler is hoping to crack down on burn barrels in the industrial area.

The Winkler Fire Department recently flagged concerns regarding open-air burning of garbage and debris by industrial businesses. Fire Chief Richard Paetzold reports there have been recent instances where the fires have gotten out of control, or the burn was performed in dangerous circumstances, such as under hydro lines.

While the city has long held a burning bylaw that prohibits burning without a special permit, Paetzold notes industrial burn barrels is an entrenched practice. He urged council to ban all industrial site open-air burning, or create special burn dumpsters built with specific spark arrestor systems in place.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says they are reminding companies to adhere to the current bylaws, and would like to have a discussion with both Winkler and Morden fire chiefs to look at the issue as a region and create a comprehensive solution.

"We appreciate the support from the industries not to have burning barrels in the back," he says. "There's been too many huge disasters with fire, we just don't want to go there."

He notes many companies may feel the burning barrels are convenient and thought they could get away with it, "but it's preffered not to happen."