A local nine-year-old is taking the drag racing sport in Southern Manitoba and the U.S by storm.

As the season came to an end last month, Winkler's Skylar Klassen ended the whirlwind year as the Minnesota State Champion. With the win she clinched the second place finish in overall points in her division for the entire year. The first place winner was also eight years Klassen's senior.

However, she missed first place by just three points. Each race has the potential to add over 100 points to a racer's total.

A good car and a fast reaction time are key, her dad Shawn explains, as well as a passion for the sport. Skylar shares her love of drag racing with her dad and grandfather who also acts as her pit crew.

"It's a great family activity," Shawn says.

Skylar races at 55 mp/h, but will be moving into a different class next season, reaching speeds nearing 70 mp/h.

"I'm excited because I go too slow," she says.

Despite her success, Shawn says she remains very humble about the high octane sport, "she doesn't really speak of it to her friends unless someone asks."

However, her dream of becoming a drag racer seemed far-fetched in 2016 as a seven-year-old spending weekend at the tracks with her dad, a race chaplain with Racers For Christ.

To raise money for her own Jr. Dragster, Skylar spent the summer in 2016 selling lemonade at the local farmer's market before a generous donor helped purchase one herself.

The community support continued this season when her clutch blew and the family had been resigned to the fact their season had ended prematurely. Instead, a local donor heard of the situation and donated the funds to get Skylar back on the track.

"It's pretty cool," Shawn says.

Looking ahead, Skylar's drag racer will be rebuilt and fine-tuned over the winter.

