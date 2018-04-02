Winkler Expanding North Of PTH 14

Development continues in Winkler north of PTH 14.

Key to the expansion, the city is installing a new road, Northland Parkway, from Northlands Parkway Collegiate to 15th St. North. The road is expected to be completed this year.

"The community is being planned there," Mayor Martin Harder says, adding design is nearing final stages. New developments can be seen slowly taking shape north of Wal-Mart.

The road is expected to open by the end of the year

The City of Winkler is also installing a park in the area ahead of development.

A new data centre being built by a local company adjacent to DJ's Restaurant is expected to attract tech companies to the area as well.

"For tech companies, the closer they can be to the data storage centre the better they are... we're anticipating some great jobs coming to Winkler as a result."