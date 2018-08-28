Winkler Expanding North With New Residential, Commercial Development

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler's expansion north continues with additional infrastructure planned to begin construction this fall. The City hopes to see Northlands Parkway cut a line east to west, connecting traffic from PR 428 to 15th St. North.

Mayor Martin Harder explains the project is entering the tendering process and hopes the road is finished before freeze-up.north park

"We're excited to open up that end of town in order to create more access to the north-end of Winkler," Harder explains, alleviating some of the traffic bottleneck into the area.

Residential subdivisions and commercial development continue as well north of PTH 14.

"It's part of the long-term plan of Winkler to make sure that area is developed," Harder says.

north sign1

winkler mapNorthlands Parkway will connect PR 428 and 15th St. North

