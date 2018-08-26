Winkler F.D. Supports Local Addictions Program With Annual Boot Drive

Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge received a nearly $7,000 boost from the Winkler Fire Department.

The funds were raised during the department's annual Harvest Festival Boot Drive.

Firefighter Garry Reimer said members get together to select the benefactor each year and the group felt Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge felt it was a good fit, adding the locally donated money stays in the community.

"We also work with people that have drug problems in the community, (along) with the police, and we know that issue is becoming more and more prevalent in Winkler so we felt this was a good way to help people," he explained.

Kelly Hildebrand is an Adult and Teen Challenge graduate turned staff member. He says it's awesome to see the community support the organization.

Hildebrand personally benefitted from the organization's work after he fell into drug and alcohol addiction following the break-up of his marriage.

He has since completed the program and, this past Father's Day got to see his kids for the first time in two years.

"God was working," said Hildebrand.

Winkler Firefighter Garry Reimer with Chris Derksen and kids Hudson and William