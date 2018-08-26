Morden Corn And Apple!

It's 3 days of unforgettable excitement. The Morden Corn and Apple is coming!

Corn and Apple

Details
Category: Local News

Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge received a nearly $7,000 boost from the Winkler Fire Department.

The funds were raised during the department's annual Harvest Festival Boot Drive.

Firefighter Garry Reimer said members get together to select the benefactor each year and the group felt Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge felt it was a good fit, adding the locally donated money stays in the community.

"We also work with people that have drug problems in the community, (along) with the police, and we know that issue is becoming more and more prevalent in Winkler so we felt this was a good way to help people," he explained.

Kelly Hildebrand is an Adult and Teen Challenge graduate turned staff member. He says it's awesome to see the community support the organization.

Hildebrand personally benefitted from the organization's work after he fell into drug and alcohol addiction following the break-up of his marriage.

He has since completed the program and, this past Father's Day got to see his kids for the first time in two years.

"God was working," said Hildebrand.

teen challenge2Winkler Firefighter Garry Reimer with Chris Derksen and kids Hudson and William

More Local News

Winkler F.D. Supports Local Addictions Program With Annual Boot Drive

Winkler Adult and Teen Challenge received a nearly $7,000 boost from the Winkler Fire Department. The funds were raised during the department's annual Harvest Festival Boot Drive. Firefighter Garry…

New Fire Hall For St. Jean

A new fire hall is in store for the Town of St. Jean. A photo of the current St. Jean fire hall, which will be sold in the future. RM of Montcalm reeve Derek Sabourin explains this project will be…

Funeral Procession Collision Sparks Safety Concern

After a car accident last week, a church minister was left wondering how safe funeral processions really are. A lay minister was T-boned in Winnipeg during a funeral procession, totalling his…

Solar Projects In Decline, Says Local Business Owner

A pilot project to increase solar energy interest in the province came to an end in spring, and a local business is feeling the effects. Manitoba Hydro's Solar Energy Program, a two-year pilot…

Roadway Fatality Stats Paint Dark Picture

Fifty-two collisions and 57 deaths. These are the statistics on roadway fatalities in the province of Manitoba so far this year. Manitoba RCMP Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Manaigre says it's…

Upgrades At Moto Park-X Aim to Rejuvenate Riding Interest

The Moto Park-X track southeast of Altona underwent some changes this summer to rejuvenate interest among riders. Last winter the park applied for a grant through RM of Rhineland and Town of Altona,…

New Girls Hockey Program Coming To Winkler

More girls will be able to play hockey in Winkler this fall. Dwain Bergen, the Pembina Valley Female Hockey Director, says they'll be hosting Atom and Novice teams in Winkler, and will also give an…

New Fundraiser Honouring Late Doctor's Memory

In the spirit and passion of Dr. Bob Menzies, Agassiz Medical Centre staff has launched a creative new fundraiser. The staff will push a modified old Morden Hospital ER bed during the Morden Corn and…

There's Still Time To Declare Candidacy In Municipal Election

There appears to be varied levels of interest throughout the region in running for municipal politics in the upcoming elections. For example, the Town of Morris will have a mayoral race for the first…

Six New Cases Of West Nile Confirmed In Manitoba

Six new confirmed human cases of the West Nile Virus have been reported in Manitoba, bringing the total to seven. Three new cases were identified in the Interlake-Eastern region, two in Prairie…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login