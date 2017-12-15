UPDATE: Winkler Fire Department Responds To Gas Leak At Parkland Elementary

Winkler Fire Department responded to a minor gas leak call at Parkland School during the noon hour Friday.

Principal Janice Krahn explains the gas leak was detected outside the building, and staff called 911 immediately and evacuated staff and students.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says crews were able to quickly fix the issue without further incident.

After a thorough check of the school emergency crews gave staff and students the green light to return.

"It went really well," Krahn says, adding it was an opportunity to reinforce the importance of safety drills with students.

"All the kids knew exactly what to do," she says.