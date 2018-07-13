Winkler Fire Department Responds To Blumenfeld Barn Fire

Winkler firefighters were called out just before midnight Thursday to a report of a barn fire. The call came in from the community of Blumenfeld.

Deputy Fire Chief Phil Dueck explains the owner was able to suppress the fire, leaving firefighters to open up the walls and roofing to ensure the fire wasn't smouldering unseen in another part of the structure. He notes the fire was contained to a single room.

While the incident could've been more serious, Dueck says thankfully it was quickly extinguished and contained.