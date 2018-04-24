Winkler Fire Department Responds To Natural Gas Leak

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a leak of a natural gas line Monday evening.



Crews were called to the scene on Marigold Bay around 7:00 pm.



Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says the cause of the leak was due to a resident digging in a garden with a spade.



Residents from about 12 homes in the immediate area were evacuated for a short while until it was deemed safe to go back.



The fire department stayed on scene to monitor the situation until hydro arrived to repair the gas line.

Meanwhile, Paetzold reminds residents to always "call before you dig."