Winkler Fire Department Responds To Natural Gas Leak

Details
Category: Local News

The Winkler Fire Department responded to a leak of a natural gas line Monday evening.

Crews were called to the scene on Marigold Bay around 7:00 pm.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says the cause of the leak was due to a resident digging in a garden with a spade.

Residents from about 12 homes in the immediate area were evacuated for a short while until it was deemed safe to go back.

The fire department stayed on scene to monitor the situation until hydro arrived to repair the gas line.

Meanwhile, Paetzold reminds residents to always "call before you dig."

More Local News

Hydro Adding Lines To Keep Up With Pembina Valley Growth (VIDEO)

Manitoba Hydro is expanding their infrastructure to keep up with the rapid growth of the Pembina Valley. "Obviously this growth has been going on for awhile, and the area is going to continue to…

Winkler Community Foundation Sets $550,000 Goal For 2022

The Winkler Community Foundation (WCF) continues to see tremendous growth but is keeping an eye on the future. At the foundation's AGM Monday, Executive Director Myra Peters revealed they were able…

Rhineland Offers To Extend Sewer Service To Property Owners

Council for the Municipality of Rhineland is looking to install a low-pressure sewer line in the municipal ag park north of Altona. "One of the things that's come to our attention is that there is…

High Percentage Of Self-Built Homes In Winkler Causes Concern

City Council is concerned about the number of self-contracted homes in Winkler. Self-builds continue to be a popular option, accounting for 33 percent of single-family dwelling construction this year…

Officials Hash Out Medical Marijunana Bylaw For Carman/Dufferin

Directors with the Carman-Dufferin Planning District have started preparing for the expected legalization of marijuana this summer. Vice-chair George Gray explained that the approval process is…

Province Giving Teeth To Code Of Conduct

The province is looking into making changes to the Municipal Act to give municipalities tools to protect staff and officials from bullying and harassment. Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton…

Driver Charged Following Friday Morning Collision on PTH 75

One person is being charged following a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. The incident, between a semi-truck and SUV, happened around 11:10 am at the intersection of PTH 75 and PR 201. According…

Winkler Youth Unite To Clean Streets And Ditches Of Winter Debris

An initiative that began around 13 years ago with one church taking to the streets and ditches around Winkler to clean-up, has evolved into an annual cleanathon involving youth from The Bunker and…

New Centre Fueling $350 Million Business Corridor Boom (VIDEO)

The agricultural business corridor between Morden and Winkler is unlike any other. And it's growing with an innovative new project. The new TerraPoint Agribusiness Centre currently under construction…

Community Events

04
Apr
2018
Flow - Regional High School Exhibition

04 April 2018 - 28 April 2018, 12:00 am - 4:00 pm

Pembina Hills Arts Council, Morden





21
Apr
2018
Fundraising Garage Sale

21 April 2018 - 27 May 2018, 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

, Winkler





24
Apr
2018
New Leaf Garden Center Tour

24 April 2018 5:00 pm

New Leaf Greenhouse





24
Apr
2018
Swimming Lesson Registration - Morris

24 April 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Morris Multi-Plex, Morris





24
Apr
2018
MHC Gallery - Winnipeg

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Canadian Mennonite University





24
Apr
2018
SCCR Fashion Show - Morden

24 April 2018 7:00 pm

Access Event Center, Morden





24
Apr
2018
2018 Winkler Barracudas Swim Team Registration

24 April 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Northlands Parkway Collegiate





