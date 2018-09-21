Winkler Food Cupboard Sees Dip In Donations During Summer Months

The Winkler Food Cupboard continues to see a steady clientele of 50-70 families a week.

Every week new clients walk through their doors as well, food cupboard committee member Menno Giesbrecht explains. "It's pretty busy, there's quite a few but were happy about it, it's our job, it's what we do."

He notes the upcoming Drive Away Hunger event will be a huge boost after the summer months when donations tend to dry up. "We stock up in October, November, December and then we use it through the winter. It helps us tremendously. Praise the Lord we've never been short."

Giesbrecht says it's moving to see the youth and community rally around the food cupboard, "the more the merrier... they help us an awful lot."

Each year, FCC's Drive Away Hunger event partners with local youth groups to canvass Morden, Winkler and Altona to collect canned and dry goods for local food cupboards. This year the event takes place October 3.