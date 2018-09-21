Are You Satisfied With Your Community?

Fill out Morden's 2018 Customer Satisfaction Survey! 

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

The Winkler Food Cupboard continues to see a steady clientele of 50-70 families a week.

Every week new clients walk through their doors as well, food cupboard committee member Menno Giesbrecht explains. "It's pretty busy, there's quite a few but were happy about it, it's our job, it's what we do."

He notes the upcoming Drive Away Hunger event will be a huge boost after the summer months when donations tend to dry up. "We stock up in October, November, December and then we use it through the winter. It helps us tremendously. Praise the Lord we've never been short."

Giesbrecht says it's moving to see the youth and community rally around the food cupboard, "the more the merrier... they help us an awful lot."

Each year, FCC's Drive Away Hunger event partners with local youth groups to canvass Morden, Winkler and Altona to collect canned and dry goods for local food cupboards. This year the event takes place October 3.

More Local News

Winkler Mayor Returns For Fourth Consecutive Term

Martin Harder has been elected Mayor of Winkler by acclamation. He's served the city in the leadership role for the past 12 years. In that time he's seen a 25 percent population growth and seen…

Winkler Food Cupboard Sees Dip In Donations During Summer Months

The Winkler Food Cupboard continues to see a steady clientele of 50-70 families a week. Every week new clients walk through their doors as well, food cupboard committee member Menno Giesbrecht…

Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre Gives Aid To Rio Museum

After the loss of millions of years of history, the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre (CFDC) wanted to help the National Museum of Brazil. "When the news hit of the fire at the National Museum in…

Fuel Fundraiser Boosts Profile Of 10km Morden/Winkler Bike Path Project

Fuelling up at Co-op this week helped raise thousands of dollars for a bike path between Morden and Winkler. On Fuel Good Day September 18 in Winkler, Morden and Plum Coulee five cents from every…

Woman Named In Morden Armed Robbery

A Winnipeg woman is facing a number of charges after an armed robbery Tuesday night in Morden. Around 5:10 p.m police were dispatched to Olympic Source for Sports in Morden regarding a female that…

Longtime Winkler Events Coordinator, Director Of Recreation Leaving

Longtime events coordinator and Winkler Harvest Festival Organizer Deb Penner is leaving her position. Penner began her career as Community Events Coordinator in 2007 before transitioning to Director…

BLSD Reports Highest Enrolment In Years

Student enrolment numbers in Border Land School Division are exceeding predictions. Early figures show 2,133 full time equivalent registrations for 2018/19, surpassing estimates of 2,088. According…

Falk Thrilled That Alleslev Crossed The Floor

Provencher MP Ted Falk says it was an exciting way for the fall sitting of Parliament to begin. He is referring to the announcement Monday by Toronto-area MP Leona Alleslev that she was leaving the…

Older Adult Scammed Out Of $2,200 On Social Media

Winkler Police are warning seniors to be vigilant of scams while on Facebook. On September 12th, police say an elderly female reported she was contacted on Facebook by an individual posing as a…

Candidates Declared for School Trustee Elections

The deadline for submitting your name as a candidate in Manitoba's general municipal election on October 24th passed late Tuesday afternoon. Candidates have up to 24 hours after the close of the…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login