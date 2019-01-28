Winkler Four-Lane Project Inching Forward After 18 Years

The twinning of PTH 32 through Winkler, a source of frustration for over 18 years, is inching towards reality.

Manitoba Hydro is expected to add street lighting along the stretch of road between Cargill Road and Victoria St. by the end of February in anticipation of the four-lane construction. A walkway is also expected to be installed along the highway.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder has been fighting for the project for his 12-year tenure in the city's top job and says agreements have now been made with all landowners along the stretch of Provincial highway.

"The lights are all turning green, hopefully, it shines green in Winnipeg," he says.

While the highway runs through the city it falls under the Province's responsibility and has been a point of contention since the turn of the century.

Harder says Winkler council has fulfilled all their responsibilities on the project, and now wait on funding from the Province.

In 2010 a joint study between the Province and the City put the price tag at nearly $23 million to four-lane the provincial trunk highway from the intersection of Pembina Ave to highway 3.

New traffic lights went live at the intersection of Pembina Ave and PTH 32 in late 2016, setting the stage for the twinning the highway through Winkler.

The $1.3 million project to add traffic lights and turning lanes at PTH 32 and Pembina Ave. intersection was a joint effort between the city and MIT and began in 2016