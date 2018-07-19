Winkler Gardeners To Be Featured In Provincial Magazine

A number of local greenthumbs will have their backyard masterpieces showcased in a magazine.

Margaret Penner, the Director of the Winkler Horticulture Society, notes she was approached by the Manitoba Gardener Magazine to feature some local gardens. "This is a really good opportunity for us to get into the magazine [and] get on the map," Penner says, adding it could help bring more attention to the gardening community of Winkler.

The requirements to be featured include having a wide variety of gardens including vegetable, annual and perennial gardens. So far, two gardens have been confirmed, with Penner wanting at least two more gardens to be featured.

"I feel honoured that I was chosen," says Mary Anne Siemens, one of the local gardeners picked to be featured in the magazine. Siemens says she never intended to have her garden featured at the start of the growing season, and was suprised to be chosen.

Marry Anne and her husband, Bill, explained they planted white, mango, peach and orange coloured plants as a main theme for their garden. Their granddaughter recently had a wedding, where the Siemens' brought most of their own garden to help decorate.

To nominate a neighbour or yourself, call Penner at 204-362-2552.