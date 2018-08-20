Winkler Golf Course Holding Up Under Very Dry Summer

Some municipal golf courses in our area are struggling to stay green.

The severe lack of rain this summer has put a lot of stress on local courses as they try to manage their evaporating water sources.

Greg Hesom, the head professional at the Winkler Centennial Golf Course, says soil moisture was fairly good heading into this season, but the lack of rain this summer has placed a lot more emphasis on water management.

"We're not next to a lake or anything like that, so we've had to be very careful in managing our water."

Hesom says it was a tough start to the year with no spring runoff to help replenish their ponds. That has made watering their greens the big priority.

"The greens are the lifeblood to a golf course, so we have very dry fairways because we decided to stop watering them."

Despite the arid conditions this year, it appears activity at the golf course remains steady. Hesom says they haven't had a lot of complaints and the members have been very understanding.

"Our members have been fantastic and we've had fairly normal green fee traffic with similar levels to last year, so that's a good thing. I think the heat, more than anything else, has kept people away. On those really hot days we haven't had a lot of traffic, but when the days are good we've done alright."