Winkler Golf Course Raising Funds For New Clubhouse/Restaurant

The Winkler Centennial Golf Course is working toward building a new $1.75 million clubhouse and restaurant just north of hole 9's green.

"It's something the board and the club have been discussing for many years," said Club President Jake Giesbrecht.

Giesbrecht said this new facility is something the board and club are looking forward to having, and added the old facilities are around 40 years old.

When the course originally opened its doors in 1967 it was a nine-hole layout and expanded into an 18 hole layout in 1992. Also as the City of Winkler and surrounding area continues to grow so does the demand for larger tournaments and more space is required to house those larger events. The 9 hole layout had tournaments with featured around 72 people and now with the 18 holes, it can hold around 150.

With the new clubhouse/restaurant earmarked for the south side of the parking lot, overlooking what is currently the green for the 9th hole, the board has looked into making a layout change to better accommodate the new building.

"Part of our potential plan is to reverse the way the golf course plays," said Giesbrecht.

This switch would see hole number one become hole 10 and hole 10 become hole one. Essentially the front and back nine would switch.

Giesbrecht said this project is dependent on fundraising. He added if all goes according to plan the goal is to have the shovels in the ground in the fall of 2018 and have the facility open for the 2019 golf season.

You can make a donation toward the project by contacting the Club Pro, Greg Hesom at the pro-shop.