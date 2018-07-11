Winkler Inks New Waste Contracts, Passes On Three-Cart System

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

Details
Two local companies have been awarded new contracts for Winkler's waste and recycling pickup. Penner Waste and Gateway Resources have been awarded the five year waste and recycling contracts respectively, starting January 1st, 2019.

Mayor Martin Harder says the city underwent a complete review of waste services before opening up the service to an open request for proposal. He notes both Penner Waste and Gateway Resources made the most sense, as well as coming in with the lowest bids.

"We're very grateful for the services Gateway has provided for individual home recyclable pickup, they manage it better themselves, they separate better on their own," Harder says. "We're grateful we're giving them employment as well."

Harder says Penner Waste has proven to be a dependable bulk waste pickup company, "it's working very well. I'm glad they participated and ended up getting that portion of the tender."

For weekly garbage bag service, Pete Klassen came in at $490,800, MWM at $306,240 and Penner Waste with $189,600. For recycling services, MWM offered a bid of $517,120 while Gateway Resources came in at $264,800. Compost services saw a spread of $350,240 from MWM, and $235,600 from Penner Waste.

"It's always nice to be able to look at it with a fresh, unbiased opinion," Harder says. "Just looking out at what else is out there and asking, "Are we doing the right job for our rate payers," that's the biggest thing."

While price was important, Harder says dependability and quality of service goes beyond the dollar amounts, "although the dollar and cents were also the best way to go."

Residential waste pickup will continue with a two bag limit in 2019. However, commercial and industrial waste pickup will be discontinued. Harder says many businesses have indicated they would like to contract their own waste services privately. He also encourages residents to consider purchasing a larger compost bin from the civic centre for $20.

However, while reviewing the city's waste system, Harder says they investigated the three-cart system, though research led council to believe it wasn't the best fit for Winkler, noting recycling is often contaminated in a cart.

"When we look at the results of a three cart system, which includes all recyclables going into a cart, it's not going well," Harder says. "To the point some consider putting cameras up to see who put diaper bags in the recyclables."

Recycling can often become compacted as well, Harder says, which makes it more difficult for staff to sort the materials.

