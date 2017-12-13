A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

Details
Category: Local News

It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.'
    
The Garden Valley School Division board chose the name through contest submissions and selected the name from a list of well over 100 suggestions.

Board Chair Laurie Dyck said the operations committee went through the list thoughtfully, and through the selection process, felt this was the best fit. Dyck said the board looked at things like names of schools already in the division, what seemed to be a natural fit, what helped people determine where it is, meanings of names, and the nearest school that might have the same name.

Until they begin filling the school with people, the name is what will give it life, said Dyck. "We've got the big broad name, now we can't wait to see how this is going to come to life... all the people, students, staff, and the community as they use it, that's going to become the heartbeat of Pine Ridge Elementary School."

In total, 18 people submitted 'Pine Ridge Elementary School' through the contest, which was the most popular name suggested.

The new K-8 school is slated to open in September of 2019.

Related Article: Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

A Public Hearing to review the City of Morden’s 2018 Financial Plan (Budget)

Dec. 18th at 7 pm in the City of Morden Council Chambers. Copies of the Financial Plan will be available Dec. 15th.

More Local News

Winkler K-8 School No Longer Nameless

It's been loosely referred to as the Pine Ridge school for awhile, and now the official name of Winkler's new K-8 school is 'Pine Ridge Elementary School.' The Garden Valley School Division board…

Morden's Canada 150 Skate Generates Donation For Genesis House

Genesis House received a number of toques, gloves, and mittens, as well as monetary donations, at Morden's Canada 150 Skate this weekend. "We invited people to bring things for our mitten tree," said…

Winkler Police Board Closing In On New Chief Selection

There are some exciting developments in the search for a new Chief of Police for the City of Winkler. As Henry Siemens, Chairman of the Winkler Police Board, explained, three strong candidates have…

Morris Based Trucking Coming Ready For New U.S. Requirements

A Morris based trucking company is ready to meet the new requirements for driving in the United States. New laws in the U.S. will make it mandatory for all trucks hauling product in that country to…

Gas Bar Robbed, Four-Year-Old Attacked By Dog, Police Report

Winkler Police are requesting the public's help regarding a recent break and enter. Police learned the Canadian Tire Gas Bar was broken into sometime during the early morning hours of December 10.…

Fred Penner Returns To Pembina Valley "My Parents' Stomping Grounds" (VIDEO)

At 71 years old, Canadian Icon Fred Penner continues to create and share his music with fans of all ages. Penner, best known for his long-running television show Fred Penner's Place recently made a…

Morden Special Olympian Chrissy Peters Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

From Morden to Austria to Parliament Hill, this was the journey for Morden's Chrissy Peters. She was recently recognized by the Prime Minister and the rest of the Federal Government after…

Monarch First SAFE Work Certified Foundry In Manitoba

There's been one work time loss accident in over 500 days at Monarch Industries in Winkler. The achievement is a reflection of the culture of safe work practices at the foundry. Monarch Industries…

Morden Brawl Injures Staff, Suspect Banned From Restaurant

A brawl involving half a dozen individuals ended without charges but one suspect banned from the Traveller's Inn in Morden. On December 9, Morden Police Services were called to Traveller's Inn around…

Manitoba Holds Off On Signing Marijuana Excise Tax Agreement With Feds

Despite getting a bigger share of the pot pot, Manitoba hasn't signed onto a marijuana excise tax agreement with the federal government. Initially, the federal government offered provinces a 50/50…

Missing Dogs Spark Warning from Municipality

A local municipality is warning pet owners about a recent rash of dog thefts. Emerson-Franklin CAO Tracy French says they've received several calls from local residents since November 15 who say…

Questions Surround Potential Morden/Winkler Police Merger

The Winkler and Morden police boards are in early conversations about the potential of merging the two services into one. "The services have worked well together for years," Winkler Police Board…

Border Valley Sno Goers Looks Forward To Another Season

The Border Valley Sno Goers are preparing for another snowmobiling season. Border Valley Sno Goers president Vern Wieler is one of the few remaining members who started the club in 1994. He said the…

Pedestrian And Traffic Study Part Of New GVSD School Planning

A pedestrian and traffic study will be conducted in the area near the site of Winkler's new K-8 school to be built west of 15th Street and south of Highway 14. Garden Valley School Division…

Snow Removal Parking Ban Fines Jump To $150 In Morden

Morden City Council has increased penalties and added a season-long ban to its winter snow removal parking by-law. Fines have jumped from $20 to $150. Public Works Manager Les Wieler said the by-law…

Emerson-Franklin Wants Input On Surplus Crown Land

The municipality of Emerson-Franklin wants to have some input on how crown land near the Emerson port of entry will be developed in the future. The province plans to re-design and re-align the…

New Pharmacy Honours Legacy Of Former Winkler Mayor

The pharmacy landscape continues to shift in Winkler to a more personalized approach, which may save the healthcare industry money down the road. "It involves working with the patient more closely...…

Falcon Lake Golf Course Pro Shop And Restaurant Torn Down

The pro shop and restaurant at the Falcon Lake Golf Course are being torn down. Harry Brotchie is the President and Owner of Lakeland Golf Management which runs the Falcon Lake Golf Course. He says…

Altona Police Department Receives Fraud Complaints 'Almost Daily'

Altona's Police Chief Perry Batchelor said the Altona Police Department receives calls almost every day regarding phone scams in the community. He noted most people are calling to inform police of…

Generous Donations Made To Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund (GALLERY)

Rhineland Empty Stocking Fund volunteers gathered this morning at the old Sawatzky's Furniture building in Altona. The volunteer-based organization starts preparing hampers in October. Eight…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Angel

More Local News

Neubergthal and Winkler Farms Featured In New Documentary

House Fire Survivor Joins Winkler Fire Service 'I've Set My Life To Help People' (VIDEO)

Don't Forget Your Pets When The Temperature Falls

Mayors, Reeves Setting Regional Pot Guidelines

Winkler and Morden Vets Collect Food For Homeless Pets

Genesis House Taking First Steps In The Fight Against Domestic Violence

'Advertising To A Thief': Police Remind Residents To Lock Doors During Holiday Season

Work On Altona Lagoon Expansion Nearing Completion

Morden Adding New Development Alongside Golf Course

Valley Ag Society Looking Ahead To 2018 Stampede Grounds Events

Accident In Winkler Thursday Evening

Premier Says Manitoba Improved, But Still Long Way To Go

Winkler Residents Help Pack And Deliver Hundreds Of Christmas Hampers (VIDEO)

Rosenort Credit Union Posts "Whopping" Growth, Three Times Provincial Average

Two Caisse Populaires Closing In RM Of Montcalm

Morris Hockey Team To Represent Manitoba In Canada's Capital

Altona Police Investigating Mall Break-Ins

City Of Morden Adds Fines To Encourage Efficient Waste Disposal

Winkler Police Release More Details Following Weekend Meth Trafficking Arrests

'Unique Issue': RM Of Morris Looking For Access Point To New Fire Hall

Local News Archives

Community Events

12
Dec
2017
Eden Health Care Family & Friends Support Group

12 December 2017 - 13 December 2017, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Eden Mental Health Centre - Evergreen Building, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Buhler Active Living Centre's - "Holly Daze" Toy & Food Drive in Support of Donate Love

13 December 2017 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

Buhler Active Living Centre, Winkler MB, Winkler





13
Dec
2017
Taste of the Holidays - Newcomer Dessert Potluck

13 December 2017 - 14 December 2017, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

St. Paul's United Church, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Coffee with MLA Cameron Friesen

14 December 2017 10:00 am

Winkler Senior Centre, Winkler





14
Dec
2017
Christmas Lunch

14 December 2017 12:00 pm

Morden Activity Centre, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Pembina Valley Local Food Market

14 December 2017 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Morden and District Chamber of Commerce, Morden





14
Dec
2017
Education and Financing Info Session -Winkler

14 December 2017 6:30 pm

Regional Connections





Login