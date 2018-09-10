Winkler K-9 Unit Begins Training, Hitting The Streets 2019

The newest member of the Winkler Police Service is ten weeks old.

Constable Sean O'Brien recently began work with the services new police dog Juno, beginning with basic obedience and socializing.

"She's finally arrived and we couldn't be happier," O'Brien says.

He notes socializing the dog is top priority.

Officers have occupanied Juno to local businesses as well to brace her for new environment and smells, "you never know exactly when she will be called upon... the more she understands what she's going into and is accustomed to the better she'll do in the future."

Juno will be trained in tracking persons of interest and items, as well as apprehending suspects.

Tracking training is expected to begin in May of 2019.

The K-9 Unit is expected to hit the streets August of 2019.

O'Brien explains his love of dogs pairs well with the new assignment, noting he's seen the benefits of a K-9 unit in the Winnipeg Police Service.

"The value in having a police service dog that's able to apprehend suspects or track suspects is invaluable," he says, adding Scott Morier of the Winnipeg Police Service and his dog Bailey have apprehended 100 tracking arrest. "To me that's just incredible."

The Winkler K-9 unit was renewed thanks to an $87,000 grant from the province's criminal property forfeiture fund.

Winkler's first police service dog, Tika, was trained to detect drugs. She retired in 2017 after serving the community for seven years.

While the K-9 unit will be based in Winkler, they will provide support to other police agencies in the region as needed.

O'Brien notes they also look forward to connecting with local schools for presentations and classroom visits.