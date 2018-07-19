Winkler Leads Region's Growth With $11.5 Million In New Industrial Construction

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

June was another huge month of growth for Winkler, with permit values more than doubling those of its neighbouring communities combined.

Last month Winkler saw 34 permits taken out with a combined value of over $15 million. Morden saw 15 permits with a value of $3 million, and RM of Stanley ended the month with 37 permits worth just over $3 million as well. Thompson did not record any new construction.

MSTW (Morden Stanley Thompson Winkler) planning district General Manager Glen Wieler notes Winkler's staggering growth was led by three new industrial projects with a combined value of $11.5 million, including Lode King's 80,000 sq. ft facility and Steel Tech's 30,000 sq. ft building.construction houseResidential construction in Morden

"Very exciting to see the local businesses investing in building in this area," Wieler says.

While permits across the region are on par with the first six months of 2017, up from 257 to 269, Wieler notes construction values have doubled from just over $33 million to $75.4 million.

"That's just truly amazing to see that kind of activity in our area," he says. "It's all just crazy busy."

Year-to-date, Winkler is on par with 2017's total permits at exactly 126, but with a spike in value at $54.4 million compared to last year's $16.1 million.

In Morden, permits are up year-to-date at 68 from 59, with a value of $10.8 million compared to $8.9 million last year. Stanley sits at 67 permits at $10 million compared to 61 permits valued at $6.8 million at the year's halfway point in 2017.

RM of Thompson reports eight permits valued at half a million dollars, compared to 11 permits worth $1.5 million at the same time last year.

