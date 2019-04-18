Winkler Library Showcases Canadian Film With Bite

In recognition of 100 years of Canadian cinema, South Central Regional Library locations showcased Canadian cinematography for National Canadian Film Day.

Jess Martens, a clerk at Winkler Centennial Library (WCL), shares Film Day's emphasis is Canadian films can be and are as good as American films.

"We often get lost in North American cinema in general; we often time assume that Canada and the States are the same or Canadian films and TV, in general, isn't as good. It's important to promote that yes there are Canadian films out there, and they are interesting."

Sharkwater, a 2006 documentary by filmmaker Rob Stewart, was chosen as the feature at the WCL. Martens says not only was Stewart a Canadian, but the film also offers a unique perspective one of the oceans most ancient creatures and how they are portrayed as mindless killers by Hollywood.

Being in the middle of the prairies, Martens shares we don't have any personal interactions with sharks, and the showing was an opportunity to educate that these creatures are much more than they appear on the surface and without help could potentially become only stories.

It" focuses quite a lot on the conservation of sharks and how nothing is really being done to protect them. Some associations help 'save the whales' and things like that, but sharks are generally viewed as they're getting what's coming to them."

By showcasing Canadian films each year, Martens hopes they can not only encourage future cinematographers but with documentaries like Sharkwater, potentially impact the world as well.