Winkler Man Charged In Assault/Shooting In Portage, Other Suspects At Large

A Winkler man has been charged in a shooting and aggravated assault in Portage.

Tyler Tukundum, a 26-year-old from Winkler, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault that occurred in Portage la Prairie on July 15.

Jonah Perswain, an 18-year-old male from Portage has been charged with 15 offences including attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Perswain is described as 5'6" and 160 pounds, pictured below:

Jonah Perswain

Tommy Beaulieu, a 21-year-old male from Portage has been charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised to contact police immediately and not to approach the suspects if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Tommy Beaulieu