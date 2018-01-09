Winkler Man Dies in Collision Near Winnipeg

A 73 year old Winkler man has died following a collision with a semi-truck Monday on the west Perimeter Highway near Winnipeg. The incident happened around 6 PM, approximately 1 km north of the Highway 3 junction.

Investigators with Headingley Traffic Services say the semi was driving eastbound on Oakland Road, attempting to turn north onto the Perimeter Highway, when it drove across the southbound lane and waited for traffic to clear in the northbound lane before proceeding. It is believed the semi's trailer was blocking parts of the southbound lanes of the Perimeter when, the vehicle travelling southbound driven by the Winkler man, collided with the trailer.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi, a 43 year old man from Winnipeg, was not injured.

The southbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway were closed for approximately four hours before re-opening.

Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision and the highway was not icy at the time of the collision.

Officers from the Headingley Traffic Services along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.

Meantime, reports from witnesses indicate that just prior to the collision, a dark-coloured SUV had to swerve around the semi-trailer in order to avoid hitting it. The SUV did not stop as the driver may not have been aware of the collision that occurred after it had passed the semi.

Police are seeking to speak to the driver of the SUV or anyone else who may have witnessed this collision. RCMP Headingley Traffic Services can be contacted at: 204-984-6913.