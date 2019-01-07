2019 Curbside Pickup Schedule

The schedule will be in your mailbox and available at Civic Centre.

Click Here For More

Details
Category: Local News

A number of game-changing projects are expected to reach completion in Winkler in 2019.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder notes the new Pine Ridge Elementary is slated for a September opening, as well council anticipates the four-lane expansion for PTH 32 through Winkler will be greenlit by the Province in 2019.

The revitalization of the Southland Mall is also expected to begin in the new year, while the new Meridian Exhibition Centre will begin to take shape during the 2019 calendar.

Looking ahead, Harder says the city is expected to hold the line on 2.5-3 percent growth.

"Climate is good for investment in Winkler," he says, adding they hope to expand the city's technology-based business sector with the addition of an underground internet fiber network.

However, he notes with new tax burdens like the upcoming Waste Water Treatment Facility "we have to expect an increase in the tax bill."

"But at the same time we have one of the lowest taxes in all of Manitoba and we continue to be proud of that," Harder says. "We'll continue to manage your money the best we can."

More Local News

New Cemetery A Priority For Morden

There's an immediate need for cemetery space in Morden. According to part-owner of Wiebe Funeral Homes, Joey Grenier, Hillside Cemetery is at full capacity for traditional casket burials. However, in…

Winkler Mayor Looking Ahead To "Game-Changing" 2019

A number of game-changing projects are expected to reach completion in Winkler in 2019. Winkler Mayor Martin Harder notes the new Pine Ridge Elementary is slated for a September opening, as well…

Rhineland Council Adopting New Tendering Process

The Municipality of Rhineland has to change the way in which it acquires goods and services in order to comply with the New West Partnership trade agreement. Manitoba joined the already-existing pact…

"Drive To Conditions" MPI Cautions As Temps Hover Near Zero

With a rash of accidents on Pembina Valley roads recently, MPI's Brian Smiley is reminding drivers to watch their speedometers. "The number one driving tip is drive to road conditions, meaning reduce…

New Membership And Training Round Out 2018 For Altona/Rhineland Emergency Service

The head of Altona/Rhineland Emergency Services says 2018 was an exciting year for the fire department. Greg Zimmerman said the year was marked by a growth in membership, new initiatives, and…

UPDATE - Snowfall Warning Extended To Most Of Southern MB

Southern Manitoba is in for another round of significant snowfall Sunday into Monday. Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for the Pembina and Red River Valleys including the Morden,…

Museums Preserving History by "Digitizing" Fossils

Several museums, including the Washington Smithsonian, and London's Natural History Museum, will be scanning millions of specimens to create a digital collection. By "digitizing" specimens, it allows…

MPI Says You're Paying $50 A Year Due To False Claims

MPI Autopac ratepayers saved nearly $40,000 last year after certain insurance claims proved to be fraudulent. MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley says each year they tally up the five worst frauds…

Father Shares Grief And Hope In New Book

In 2014 the Sukkau family in Winkler was struck by tragedy with the unexpected loss of their son and brother, Travis. In the aftermath of a parent's worst nightmare, father David Sukkau turned to…

Manitoba Taking Big Strides To Improve Health Care For 2019

In the new year, Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Cameron Friesen says the government will continue taking meaningful action to provide better health care for Manitobans and create a…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login