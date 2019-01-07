Winkler Mayor Looking Ahead To "Game-Changing" 2019

A number of game-changing projects are expected to reach completion in Winkler in 2019.

Winkler Mayor Martin Harder notes the new Pine Ridge Elementary is slated for a September opening, as well council anticipates the four-lane expansion for PTH 32 through Winkler will be greenlit by the Province in 2019.

The revitalization of the Southland Mall is also expected to begin in the new year, while the new Meridian Exhibition Centre will begin to take shape during the 2019 calendar.

Looking ahead, Harder says the city is expected to hold the line on 2.5-3 percent growth.

"Climate is good for investment in Winkler," he says, adding they hope to expand the city's technology-based business sector with the addition of an underground internet fiber network.

However, he notes with new tax burdens like the upcoming Waste Water Treatment Facility "we have to expect an increase in the tax bill."

"But at the same time we have one of the lowest taxes in all of Manitoba and we continue to be proud of that," Harder says. "We'll continue to manage your money the best we can."