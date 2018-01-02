Winkler Morden Habitat For Humanity Chapter Official

Since its humble beginnings in having houses built in Winkler in 1985 under the Habitat For Humanity Banner, Winkler and Morden will become home to a Habitat for Humanity Chapter.

Habitat for Humanity had gauged interest in starting a chapter back in October giving some insight to what it would look like in this area.

Lead by Christina and Duane Falk, a second meeting was held in November to see who was interested in creating one.

One of the many interested people in creating a chapter was Director for Youth Ministries at the Bunker in Winkler, Kevin Hildebrand who says there’s a real need for this program in the area.

"A lot of people I know could use this boost to their self-esteem to actually be able to own a home. I have seen what Habitat for Humanity has done for other places. I have a friend who when he was young was given a habitat home and how that changed their lives."

Hildebrand will be taking on the responsibility for family applications for homes.

He says when he found out about this opportunity he jumped at the chance along with other members of the community.

"A bunch of us got together and said, "yeah we're interested so let's get together." There’s a number of us interested and we're all excited and we decided we were officially going to start a Habitat for Humanity chapter that was going to work in the communities of Winkler and Morden."

Christina and Duane Falk went to Habitat Humanity Manitoba in Winnipeg to finish the paperwork to officially create a chapter.

The Chapter will be meeting with Morden and Winkler City Council in January to see what sort of support the city can give.