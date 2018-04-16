Winkler/Morden Police Amalgamation Could Better Serve Residents, Won't Save Money

Amalgamation talks continue between the police chiefs and city CAOs in Winkler and Morden.

"We're trying to answer questions right now, to make sure we're not surprised by anything down the road," Winkler Police Board Chair Henry Siemens explains.

The meetings have allowed both communities to predict roadblocks and look for solutions, "our intent is still to work more closely together."

However, he notes the future is still unknown and no timelines are in place, whether it's a full merge or a closer relationship.

Siemens says many would be surprised how closely the two services collaborate. Many incidents and crimes are resolved with assistance from the neighbouring police force.

In the end, a potential amalgamation may cost more money, "mergers, ultimately, never save money," Siemens says but notes a joined service could allow for dedicated drug teams, traffic units etc.

Seven years ago the idea of amalgamating was quickly quashed, however, Siemens says the mood in the communities is changing.

"We really are getting that feeling the community around us recognizes we have to modernize, we have to do things differently."