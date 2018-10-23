Winkler/Morden Tim Hortons Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

Nearly $10,000 was raised jointly between the Winkler and Morden Tim Hortons locations for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The funds come from the annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

"It's absolutely critical, this campaign goes an incredibly long way in helping us financially," Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Executive Director Michael Penner says.

He notes they're currently recruiting more mentors, "because there's always kids waiting, there's always kids who would benefit from a mentor."

The funds will help their push for more adult mentors.

Local owner Jeff Derksen says they chose BBBS after seeing their work in mentorship in the region in partnering for the Camp Day initiative. Each year the Tim Horton Children's Foundation helps send a number of local children to camp.

"We respect the work that they do," Derksen says.