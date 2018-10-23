Election Day Is Coming!

Make sure you vote on October 24th, because your vote counts! 

Find out More

Details
Category: Local News

Nearly $10,000 was raised jointly between the Winkler and Morden Tim Hortons locations for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The funds come from the annual Smile Cookie Campaign.

"It's absolutely critical, this campaign goes an incredibly long way in helping us financially," Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Executive Director Michael Penner says.

He notes they're currently recruiting more mentors, "because there's always kids waiting, there's always kids who would benefit from a mentor."

The funds will help their push for more adult mentors.

Local owner Jeff Derksen says they chose BBBS after seeing their work in mentorship in the region in partnering for the Camp Day initiative. Each year the Tim Horton Children's Foundation helps send a number of local children to camp.

"We respect the work that they do," Derksen says.

cookie

More Local News

Bullying Awareness Tour Returns Home

In a world where people are a click away from each other, anonymous bullying has become increasingly easier. It can impact a person's physical health, mental health, and self-esteem, as well as many…

Winkler/Morden Tim Hortons Supports Big Brothers Big Sisters

Nearly $10,000 was raised jointly between the Winkler and Morden Tim Hortons locations for Big Brothers Big Sisters. The funds come from the annual Smile Cookie Campaign. "It's absolutely critical,…

Police Nab Winkler Retail Store Thieves

Winkler Police recently caught a man and two women involved with several recent thefts from local retail stores. While on patrol October 20, police observed two individuals believed to have been…

ACU Jean Day Supports Local Non-Profits

A number of local organizations received a boost this month thanks to Access Credit Union staff. The Jeans for Charity program started in 2013, has donated over $300,000 over the years to numerous…

Graydon Expelled From Manitoba PC Caucus

Emerson MLA Cliff Graydon has been expelled from the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Caucus. In a prepared statement, caucus chair Wayne Ewasko said the move is effective immediately, and is in…

Local Residents Bench Press For Charity (VIDEO)

Over $2,000 was raised for the Winkler and District Cheer Board this weekend through pumping iron. The Bench Press Challenge organized by Rise Athletics and Wellness in Winkler saw participants…

Two New Scams Reported To Altona Police

The Altona Police Service dealt with a pair of new scams this past week. The first involved fraudsters posing as a supervisor of a local not-for-profit business via email. The note included a list of…

Reeve Candidate Hopes To Clean Up Derelict Homes In Roland

Roland's Mike Pfrimmer is running for Reeve. Owner of Roland Air Spray for 35 years, Pfrimmer says at 57 years old, "if I'm going run for council and try and make a difference, now is the time."…

MP Concerned About Pardon Plan

Portage-Lisgar MP Candice Bergen says the Liberal government's proposal to pardon those previously charged with possession of cannabis, now that it's been legalized, shows a concerning pattern.…

154 New Medications Covered By Pharmacare Program

The province announced Thursday in a news release that 154 new medications are being covered by the Pharmacare program. "Manitoba regularly, and on a schedule, makes updates to our Pharmacare program…

PembinaValleyOnline.com is your only local source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login