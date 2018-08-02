Winkler Open To Discussing Regional Indoor Pool

Are You Interested In Being A City Councillor Or Mayor?

While the scaled-back Meridian Exhibition Centre is moving forward, the call for an indoor pool remains strong in the community.

Originally an indoor pool lay at the end of multi-phase preliminary plans for the arena expansion, but without provincial or federal funding Winkler Mayor Martin Harder says an indoor facility in Winkler is currently out of reach, "at this point, we can't build it on our own."

However, Harder says the City of Winkler is participating in a discussion with potential partners on a regional indoor pool.

"There's some fundraising that's going on behind the scenes... but they have a long ways to go before they get there," he says. "We're just saying we're on-board with discussing it."

indoor poolPhase three of the Winkler arena expansion originally included plans for an indoor pool

Harder says the idea of a regional indoor pool is contingent on raising funds. In the meantime, an indoor pool in Winkler is unlikely, "at this point in time we can't individually take that on as an option."

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with the $17 million Meridian Exhibition Centre, scaled back from a 1,800 to 2,000 seat primary arena, to a 400-600 seat secondary arena. The final design is expected to be complete in the next six weeks, with hopes construction begins before the end of the year.

The City of Winkler is holding a public hearing August 28 on the proposed Local Improvement Plan, which would see many residents paying an additional $200 per year.

The cost of construction is pegged at a maximum of $20 million with the city contributing $1.75 million from recreation reserves and Meridian Manufacturing contributing $1.25 million. The remaining $17 million will be borrowed with a proposed term of 20 years at an interest rate of up to six percent per year. The annual debt payment of $1.48 million will be raised through a local improvement tax, an estimated $211.16 on a residential property valued at $250,000.

Annual operating and maintenance costs for the Meridian Exhibition Centre will be covered by the city's annual recreation maintenance budget.

arena plansUpdated plans include a secondary arena and multi-use exhibition hall

