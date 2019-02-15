Winkler Outlines Tax Rate For Fire And Police Services

As part of on-going efforts to show ratepayers exactly where their tax dollars are going, the City of Winkler is outlining the number of tax dollars set aside for fire and police protection services within the city of Winkler into 2024.

The estimated cost for police and fire services in 2019 is $4,135,000.

That amount is expected to rise by approximately $300,000 every year up to $5,799,000 by the year 2024.

Based on a residential property valued at $250,000, owners can expect to pay $573 as part of their annual tax bill this year.

Similarly, the city has clearly outlined the tax portion used for highway maintenance and snow removal services on residents' tax bill. Based on the estimated budget of $1, 254,000 for the service, residents will see a separate line that indicates $174 of their taxes are levied for highways and snow clearing.

Waste pickup has also been given its own line, $110.

A line for the Meridian Exhibition Centre construction is also expected.

Mayor Martin Harder notes these aren't additional taxes, "it's just going to be clearer on the tax bill."