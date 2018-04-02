Winkler Police Adds New Leadership Role

The future of the Winkler Police Service continues to take shape with the announcement long-time member Chris Kalansky will take on the role of Deputy Chief.

"The organization is moving forward... we have patrol sergeants in place, so the next generation of police officers is taking on additional responsibilities and I'm excited to be part of that team," Kalansky says.

Winkler Police Board Chair Henry Siemens notes the position was filled directly by the Police Chief, Ryan Hunt. Siemens adds Kalansky was chosen based on his proven skill sets and will be overseeing police and procedures.

"We agree with Chief Hunt, Kalansky will do an admirable job," Siemens says.

While the service has lost a number of long-time members, he notes a wealth of experience remains. On average, officers in Winkler have 14 years of experience.

"We draw on their collective experience and guidance."

At the same time, the service has welcomed a number of new recruits this year, including the first female officers. Constables Megan Fallis and Kendra Derksen recently graduated from Saskatchewan Police College and have been paired up with senior members of the Winkler Police Service for on-the-job training.

INSERT Pic: police_recruits.jpg Caption: New Winkler Police Service Constables Derksen, Krahn and Fallis recently graduated from the Saskatchewan Police College

"We've been very stable for a long time, but this is a time of change for us," Kalansky says, adding the transition is made smoother by promoting from in-house as well. The adoption of the platoon system has also created new responsibilities for long-time members and added additional supervision during shifts.

"It's been a pretty seamless transition."

Kalansky will start April 1. The Deputy Chief position replaces the former Inspector role in the service.