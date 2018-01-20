Winkler Police Arrest 2 Men For Cocaine Possession

Two men are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop revealed over $6,000 of cocaine.





On Thursday evening Winkler Police initiated a traffic stop on a truck as part of a drug trafficking investigation.





A search resulted in the seizure of $230 in cash and a quantity of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $6,000.





The 23-year-old male driver was arrested and charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of drug trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime.





The 24-year-old male passenger was also arrested and charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.





Because charges have not been formally laid at this time the names of the suspects have not been released.