Winkler Police Board Closing In On New Chief Selection

There are some exciting developments in the search for a new Chief of Police for the City of Winkler.

As Henry Siemens, Chairman of the Winkler Police Board, explained, three strong candidates have been short-listed for the job and are currently undergoing further interviews.

"Our intention is if these candidates are as strong as we believe them to be...then we strongly believe that we should be able to have an offer of employment to one of them by the end of the year," he said.

And while a start date isn't set in stone and will depend on the schedule of the successful applicant, Siemens said it is the Board's hope that the new Chief would start early in the New Year.

"We do know that Chief Hiebert is retiring and we would like the new Chief to have an opportunity to work with him (for) just a little bit," he explained. "To be able to understand what has happened, why it has happened, so that there's a little bit of history moving forward and that there's an understanding of what our community is about and what our police service is about."

Siemens agreed that the Winkler Police Service will look quite different in a few months time and admitted it's been a long year of transition for the agency.

2017 not only saw Chief Rick Hiebert announce his retirement effective March 2018, but two other senior members of the force also retired - Inspector Brad Kehler and Sergeant Ray Friesen. In light of those vacancies, three new constables were hired and are set to graduate from the Canadian Police College in December.

Additionally, and most recently, a platoon system was implemented within the agency which resulted in four members being promoted to Platoon Sergeant.

"It's been a really exciting year," said Siemens. He added that the Board is quite proud of how the members have handled the changes. "Our members have behaved amazingly, they've stepped into voids where voids needed to be (filled) and I could not be prouder of our service right now."