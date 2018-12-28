Winkler Police Issue Warrant For Man Charged With Identity Theft

Winkler Police have issued a warrant for a local man charged with identity theft.

Purnell Charles Williams, also known as Dr. Chuck Williams, has been charged with forgery, uttering forged documents, falsifying employment records, along with identity theft.

Earlier this summer, Williams had started a research initiative into Alzheimer’s and dementia. He had been working in the community for a number of years after moving to Southern Manitoba.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts are asked to call Winkler Police Service at 204-325-0829 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).