Winkler Police Issued 32 Speeding Tickets In School Zones Last Month

More than 30 speeding tickets were issued in school zones last month in Winkler.

"It's certainly a concern when there were that many tickets were written," Winkler Police Chief Ryan Hunt explains, adding he hopes the number of offences will decrease as awareness builds.

"We get on top of it in September... they see us stopping vehicles and that will be a reminder for them."

During the month of September, officers not on regularly scheduled shifts conducted a Manitoba Public Insurance sponsored School Zone Safety Campaign in the City of Winkler. Officers patrolled school zones, keeping an eye out for speeding and other driving infractions. As a result of the campaign, 34 tickets were issued, 32 of which were for speeding in a school zone.

Driving 10 km/h above the posted 30 km/h results in a ticket of $181. Going 20 km/h over the speed limit is $312.

The Provincial Government also recently increased the penalties on distracted driving, rising fines for using a hand-operated electronic device while driving from $203 to $672, and an increase in demerits for careless driving from two points to five points for each infraction.