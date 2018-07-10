Winkler Police Pull Impaired Drivers Off Local Streets

Winkler Police continue to pull impaired drivers off local streets.

On June 26 at approximately 5:00 p.m. police received a complaint of an erratic driver weaving in and out of his lane while travelling on 1st Street. Police located the suspect vehicle and learned it was involved in a minor accident with another vehicle.

When speaking with the driver police say he was twitching, swaying side to side and speaking extremely fast while slurring his words. Police arrested the male for Driving While Impaired, and a Drug Recognition Expert confirmed that the driver was under the influence of a drug. A search of his vehicle resulted in the seizure of several items of drug paraphernalia. The 19 year male old driver was lodged until sober and released the following morning on a Promise to Appear with conditions.

On June 29 police received a report of a male walking barefoot along Park Street under the influence of some form of drug. Police located the male suspect who admitted to police that he had used methamphetamine the previous night. The 32 year old male was arrested under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act and lodged until sober.

Police received a complaint of a suspected impaired driver travelling on Main Street July 2. Police located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, during which time the driver exited her vehicle. Police noted the female to be unsteady on her feet and had the odour of liquor emanating from her breath. The female was arrested for Driving While Impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service. Two breath samples were obtained resulting in readings of 150 mg% and 140 mg%, therefore the accused was also arrested for Driving Over .08. The 25 year old female was released on a Promise to Appear with conditions, was issued a ticket for Carrying Liquor in a Vehicle, her vehicle was impounded for 30 days and her driver’s licence was suspended.

While on patrol July 4, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with inactive registration. The driver exited the vehicle and police observed that he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and smelled strongly of liquor. The 20 year old male, a resident of Miami, was arrested for Driving While Impaired and transported to the Winkler Police Service where two breath samples of 160 mg% and 150 mg% were obtained. The accused was also arrested for Driving Over .08 and was later released to a sober adult on a Promise to Appear with conditions. The vehicle being driven at the time of the incident was impounded for 90 days, the accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for three months, and he was issued tickets for Driving While Disqualified, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle and Carrying Open Liquor in a Vehicle.

Staff members of a local restaurant reported finding cocaine and related drug paraphernalia left on a table by patrons who had since departed the restaurant on July 5. This file is still under investigation.